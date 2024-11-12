﻿
Book fair turns Shanghai into paradise for young readers

The book fair is jam-packed with author meet-and-greets, book signings, and storytelling sessions with writers like Jeff Kinney of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" fame.
Book fair turns Shanghai into paradise for young readers

Shanghai is set to transform into a paradise for little bookworms.

From November 15 to 17, the 2024 China Shanghai International Children's Book Fair will bring fun, fantasy and literary adventure to the World Expo Exhibition Center.

Featuring the theme "With the World and the Future," the book fair will bring together 497 exhibitors from 32 countries and host an impressive 59 professional events featuring 97 guests from 16 countries. It's all about connecting readers big and small to incredible stories from around the globe.

What's in store? Picture over 20,000 titles from 497 publishers and more than 350 events packed with author meet-and-greets, book signings, and storytelling sessions that'll inspire young imaginations.

Get ready to meet famous international authors including Jon Klassen, author of "I Want My Hat Back", and Jeff Kinney of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" fame, who'll be there to share stories, laughs, and a little behind-the-scenes magic.

Local stars like Cao Wenxuan and Yang Peng will also be sharing their literary secrets.

This year's fair even has a special health section, so kids can dive into fun, interactive learning about wellness topics with experts.

And for book lovers who can't get enough, the Citywide Reading Month has been organized in more than 70 hotspots across Shanghai, including bookstores, galleries and more. Swing by for book chats, workshops, and activities that will make reading a family adventure.

Ready for this unforgettable reading fest? Snag your tickets early for discounts on Maoyan, and make this the ultimate book-filled bash.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
