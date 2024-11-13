TCM improving cancer patients' quality of life

A combination of Western and traditional Chinese medicine is helping to improve treatment for cancer patients and improve their quality of life.

Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital has formed a multidisciplinary team of doctors from different departments to offer cancer patients more supportive treatment to reduce complications of surgery and chemotherapy as well as the side effects of medication such as bleeding and low blood pressure.

A 70-year-old woman with liver cancer visited the hospital after learning about the clinic. Doctors prescribed herbal soup targeting her stomach and spleen to help solve the problem of vomiting blood and having blood in her stool, both side effects of targeted medication.

After the bleeding issue was solved, doctors prescribed herbal soup targeting the liver to solve her poor appetite, fatigue and constipation.

"Now I am coming the hospital each month for the clinic. All my data are stable and I can take care of myself properly," she said.