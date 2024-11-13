World's largest endoscopy center officially opens in Shanghai

After four months of trial operation, the world's largest endoscopy center announced its official opening at Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai on Wednesday, offering high-end and timely health care to patients and training for medical professionals from all over the world.

The new center, which has its own building at 160 Fenglin Road in downtown Xuhui District, vowed to provide patients service and medical treatment in line with international standards.

The center has reduced the waiting time for an endoscopic service up to three weeks to between two and three days, officials said.

"In some special cases, a gastroscopy can be done the same day if a patient comes with an empty stomach," said Dr Zhou Pinghong, director of Zhongshan Hospital's endoscopy center.

The new center has 40 treatment rooms and two day-time wards of 92 beds, helping improve Zhongshan's annual service quantity to 180,000, including 20,000 minimally invasive surgeries under endoscope.

Separated checking areas and spaces for patients to regain consciousness after an endoscopy are all designed and managed for privacy and a comfortable experience.