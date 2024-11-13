News / Metro

World's largest endoscopy center officially opens in Shanghai

The center at Zhongshan Hospital features 40 treatment rooms and 92 beds for day-time use, promising service and treatment in line with international standards.
After four months of trial operation, the world's largest endoscopy center announced its official opening at Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai on Wednesday, offering high-end and timely health care to patients and training for medical professionals from all over the world.

The new center, which has its own building at 160 Fenglin Road in downtown Xuhui District, vowed to provide patients service and medical treatment in line with international standards.

The center has reduced the waiting time for an endoscopic service up to three weeks to between two and three days, officials said.

"In some special cases, a gastroscopy can be done the same day if a patient comes with an empty stomach," said Dr Zhou Pinghong, director of Zhongshan Hospital's endoscopy center.

The new center has 40 treatment rooms and two day-time wards of 92 beds, helping improve Zhongshan's annual service quantity to 180,000, including 20,000 minimally invasive surgeries under endoscope.

Separated checking areas and spaces for patients to regain consciousness after an endoscopy are all designed and managed for privacy and a comfortable experience.

"The original center only had 1,200 square meters and was designed based on the medical demand of 10,000 services 20 years ago. With improvement of medical capability and public's rising awareness, our service quantity has hugely increased. The original site can't meet the current demand," Zhou said. "So we build the new endoscopy center, whose environment, equipment, design, staff, service and management are in high quality."

"The intelligent monitoring system can showcase the operation of each treatment room, the views of each endoscope and the data of each patient's vital signs on the screen. I can give instruction any time if young doctors need and all medical staff can learn and witness other doctors' performance for exchange and discussion," he said.

The new center will also streamline the hospital's involvement in international medical tourism and international professional training.

It has an international medical department, which targets expatriate patients, Chinese with higher demand and those with commercial insurance. It offers bilingual reservation and health services.

"As the largest endoscopy center, we have gained experience much on clinical practice and have received multiple patients from other countries. We have also offered training for over 200 medical professionals from some 30 countries. These foreign doctors have promoted what they have learned here to over 400 medical facilities globally," Zhou said. "All these can boost Shanghai's image as a medical center in Asia and a destination for international medical tourism."

Zhongshan Hospital
Xuhui
