﻿
News / Metro

Community health centers expanding nursing services

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
Shanghai started to set up nursing centers in neighborhood health centers in 2023 with residents no longer needing to make long trips to crowded hospitals for certain treatments.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0

Shanghai residents now have access to convenient and professional nursing services in their community, instead of having to travel to crowded district or city-level hospitals.

Services include dealing with wounds or other injuries, foot problems due to diabetes, and the care of catheters for patients with cancer or other blood disease.

Catheters are thin tubes inserted through a vein in the arm to help avoid the pain of frequent injections. They require careful care and monitoring and need to be checked weekly.

To expand grassroots medical facilities, Shanghai started to set up nursing centers in neighborhood health centers in 2023. So far, 84 centers have passed evaluation and started to offer services, Shanghai Health Commission said on Thursday.

All the 84 centers offer a range of basic nursing services. By September, these centers had offered 964,000 services.

Community health centers expanding nursing services
Ti Gong

A nurse at Pujin Neighborhood Health Center deals with a patient's foot problem.

Many centers perfect and add services in line with their own features and nearby residents' demand.

Officials from Pujin Neighborhood Health Center said it provides services for all kinds of acute and chronic wounds as well as dressing change and stitch removal for patients discharged after surgery. Its professionals also provide consultation and individualized treatment for patients with serious dermatitis and wound that are slow to heal.

Caojiadu Neighborhood Health Center said it has an online reservation service to offer serious patients catheter care at home, while Zhuanqiao nursing center offers special care for people with arthritis in their knees, with rehabilitation equipment and devices developed by its therapists.

The nursing centers don't just focus on the elderly. Tinglin Town Neighborhood Health Center offers nursing care for children with autism, ADHD, slow development as well as adults needing support with physical rehabilitation and nervous system diseases.

Community health centers expanding nursing services
Ti Gong

A nurse at Caojiadu Neighborhood Health Center checks a patient's catheter.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     