Community health centers expanding nursing services

Shanghai residents now have access to convenient and professional nursing services in their community, instead of having to travel to crowded district or city-level hospitals.

Services include dealing with wounds or other injuries, foot problems due to diabetes, and the care of catheters for patients with cancer or other blood disease.

Catheters are thin tubes inserted through a vein in the arm to help avoid the pain of frequent injections. They require careful care and monitoring and need to be checked weekly.

To expand grassroots medical facilities, Shanghai started to set up nursing centers in neighborhood health centers in 2023. So far, 84 centers have passed evaluation and started to offer services, Shanghai Health Commission said on Thursday.

All the 84 centers offer a range of basic nursing services. By September, these centers had offered 964,000 services.