Campaign for self-help products for elderly revised

Shanghai has launched an improved version of a campaign to increase consumption of aid equipment for the elderly, the city's civil affairs bureau stated on Thursday.

The September initiative had 15 elderly-friendly products, such as alarm devices, fall prevention equipment, nursing mattresses, and smart assistive sofas and toilets, in the city's consumer goods replacement incentive plan, with a 15 percent discount on up to 2,000 yuan (US$276) per order.

The Shanghai population is aging. As of the end of last year, the city had 5.68 million old inhabitants aged 60 and more, representing 37.4 percent of the total population, with those aged 80 and up accounting for 5.4 percent.