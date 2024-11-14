Campaign for self-help products for elderly revised
Shanghai has launched an improved version of a campaign to increase consumption of aid equipment for the elderly, the city's civil affairs bureau stated on Thursday.
The September initiative had 15 elderly-friendly products, such as alarm devices, fall prevention equipment, nursing mattresses, and smart assistive sofas and toilets, in the city's consumer goods replacement incentive plan, with a 15 percent discount on up to 2,000 yuan (US$276) per order.
The Shanghai population is aging. As of the end of last year, the city had 5.68 million old inhabitants aged 60 and more, representing 37.4 percent of the total population, with those aged 80 and up accounting for 5.4 percent.
The revised offer has added 20 more rehabilitation aid products to support the city's efforts to create a senior-friendly society and for those looking to renovate their homes to ensure their safety. The discount for products and services has also been increased to 30 percent per order, with a maximum subsidy of 3,000 yuan, the bureau said.
The new additions include lumbar support, knee pads, walking aids, electric wheelchairs, and hearing aids, and 1,018 stores representing 34 companies around the city have taken part in the campaign, which will run until the end of the year.
"The elderly face the challenge of declining mobility and find it difficult to complete some daily habits independently," said Sun Xiaohong, director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau's disability assistance department.
"To improve the independence, autonomy, and social participation of the elderly and their quality of life, we selected another 20 types of products such as crutches, walkers, bedside handrails, bathing chairs, intelligent health monitoring products, and home oxygen machines to be included in the subsidy range, so that high-quality and affordable rehabilitation aid products can be directly delivered to consumers, allowing the elderly to enjoy a happy life.