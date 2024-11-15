Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital inks cooperation deal with French hospital

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital and Nantes University Hospital in France will jointly work on hospital management, gynecology and obstetrics and medical research.

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital signed an agreement with Nantes University Hospital in France on Friday to collaborate on hospital management, professional practice in gynecology and obstetrics, academic exchange, and medical research. The French hospital is involved in a major EU project to transform Nantes into a hub of European innovation by 2030, which would include a new health district with a hospital, a medical faculty, two research institutes, and a business incubator. "This initiative will create an integrated hub for caregivers, researchers, and entrepreneurs, all in a single location," says Philippe El Saïr, president of Nantes University Hospital.

Ti Gong

"International cooperation is important for our development, thus the partnership agreement with Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital is a significant milestone for us. We want to improve our collaboration on clinical research and education, as well as increase exchange visits," he said. Local hospital administrators welcomed this international cooperation since it gives local medical professionals additional opportunities to learn from international expertise, high-end medical projects, and hospital administration in order to increase service quality and research capacity. "We want to team up with French experts to improve our clinical capability to offer patients more standardized and higher-quality whole-life management and disease prevention and control," said Dr Wang Wei, vice president of Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, which on Friday unveiled its new gynecological oncology diagnosis and treatment center, which offers one-stop service for pre-surgery evaluation, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, targeted medication, genetic counseling. The entire facility is a smart building. Patients can check their personal medical record on the interactive tablet at their bedside, order food, and view the results of their medical examinations by just clicking the screen, while all medical processes are handled by intelligent systems.

Ti Gong

Smart medicine is consistently emphasized in international collaboration with local medical facilities. On Thursday, the Shanghai ShareonHealth Clinic signed a deal with LINKMedicine, a US-based firm focused on medical data and AI development, to collaborate on smart medicine innovation and new product development at the Shanghai & Maryland International Medical Symposium in the city. "Through the collaboration, we want to develop more medical solutions and smart devices to move health care from purely treatment to prevention and early intervention," said Dr Ding Gang, the clinic's head, who focuses on home- and community-based digital health innovation through wearable monitoring devices, individualized health management, and online and offline visits. "Now we are offering brain health screening in the community to identify common and chronic diseases among the elderly, allowing for timely intervention and smart management," said Ding, whose clinic has actively collaborated with pharmaceutical developers at home and abroad on new health management devices. "The latest hearing aid developed by Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare to target Chinese language habits has just been introduced to our clinic." Over 10 percent of Chinese individuals over the age of 60 have hearing impairments, and one-third of those over the age of 65 have hearing damage, which is linked to specific older conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. "As a community health management platform, we are excited to introduce and even participate in the development of products that will help people live longer and better lives," Ding said.