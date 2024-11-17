Experts urge greater role for public art in rural revitalization

Leading art experts have called for a stronger emphasis on the role of public art in rural revitalization and urban development during an art symposium in Shanghai.

The International Symposium on Public Art was held at Shanghai University over the weekend. It included research presentations, keynote speeches and an exhibition. The event highlighted the potential of public art to address pressing social issues and enhance community engagement.

Pan Lusheng, vice president of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, underscored the critical role of public art in China's cultural evolution.

"Public art is instrumental in strengthening social cohesion, raising public awareness, and revitalizing rural cultures," said Pan.

He stressed that public art's influence in China extends from enhancing urban landscapes to supporting the country's rural revitalization efforts, making it a key component in the construction of China's public cultural service system.