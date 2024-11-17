Experts urge greater role for public art in rural revitalization
Leading art experts have called for a stronger emphasis on the role of public art in rural revitalization and urban development during an art symposium in Shanghai.
The International Symposium on Public Art was held at Shanghai University over the weekend. It included research presentations, keynote speeches and an exhibition. The event highlighted the potential of public art to address pressing social issues and enhance community engagement.
Pan Lusheng, vice president of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, underscored the critical role of public art in China's cultural evolution.
"Public art is instrumental in strengthening social cohesion, raising public awareness, and revitalizing rural cultures," said Pan.
He stressed that public art's influence in China extends from enhancing urban landscapes to supporting the country's rural revitalization efforts, making it a key component in the construction of China's public cultural service system.
The symposium focused on how public art can transform both physical spaces and cultural identities.
Experts from around the world explored how art can address societal challenges, from urbanization to environmental issues, and how it fosters community participation and engagement.
Lewis Biggs, chairman of the Institute for Public Art, stressed the institute's ongoing partnership with Shanghai University in fostering public art research.
Art in public spaces has the power to address social issues, drive change, and create more cohesive communities, said Biggs.
Massamba Mbaye, curator of the Senegal Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale, presented a case for the role of public art in environmental awareness.
Mbaye emphasized how art can not only raise awareness about ecological challenges but also drive community-driven solutions.
Shanghai University President Liu Changsheng emphasized the university's commitment to public art as a tool for addressing both national and global challenges.
He pointed to the university's significant role in shaping Shanghai's urban landscape, including its involvement in city sculptures and metro designs, as an example of how public art can enhance public spaces and foster community.
The symposium also marked the launch of the university's International Public Art Institute, which aims to build a global network of experts and researchers in the field.
Liu said the institute seeks to be at the forefront of academic and practical exploration in the growing field by fostering international collaboration and advancing public art as a means of social progress.