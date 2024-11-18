﻿
Shanghai's 'Dr Hawking' determined to keep working

Zhao Zhiqing, a vascular surgeon at Changhai Hospital, is honored by the Shanghai Health Commission for his dedication to his duties despite suffering from motor neurone disease,
A local doctor suffering the same motor neurone disease that affected Stephen Hawking has been honored for his excellence in medicine and dedication to clinical practice and teaching.

Zhao Zhiqing is a vascular surgeon at Changhai Hospital.

Dr Zhao Zhiqing continues with his hospital duties even though he is suffering from motor neurone disease.

The 59-year-old was diagnosed with MND in 2018 but has never stopped working. He has been using a wheelchair since 2022 but still attends hospital every day to work in outpatient services, carry out scientific research, and guide young medical professionals.

He is vice director of the Shanghai Medical Association's vascular surgery branch and the holder of many academic titles.

MND is a group of progressive neurological disorders that destroy muscle control, affecting walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing. It gained wide exposure when 2014's Ice Bucket Challenge raised awareness of the condition for which there is no cure so far. The challenge involved pouring freezing water over a person's head before they nominated others to take the challenge.

Zhao says he wants to follow the example of Professor Hawking and e-commerce tycoon Cai Lei to make the best use of the rest of his life.

"The significance of a person's life doesn't depend on its length but its width," he said. "Hawking gives the light of his life to astrophysics, Cai Lei gives his to drug development and mine is given to the patients."

Officials from Shanghai Health Commission said honoring role models like Zhao shows respect to their dedication to medicine and is also an encouragement to young medical professionals.

Dr Zhao Zhiqing (second right) among role models honored by Shanghai Health Commission for their skills and dedication.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
