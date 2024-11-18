The creation of a 'friendly city' in lens of Chinese and Japanese experts

Experts from China and Japan gathered at a seminar in Shanghai over the weekend, seeking how to build a friendly city for all ages. And they found the construction of various circles may be one key.

At the 2024 Sino-Japanese Urban Management Refinement Seminar in Shanghai, nearly 200 attendees from China and Japan shared their opinions on creating youthful and vibrant neighborhoods, building a child-friendly city, and constructing an age-friendly city.

In the keynote session, six speakers introduced their respective experiences, practices, and typical cases from the perspectives of building a livable city for all citizens, reshaping public spaces shared by all ages, and establishing operational mechanisms for comprehensive participation of individuals, to discuss new paths for the governance of metropolises.

"The population aged between 14 and 35 accounts for more than 20 percent of the city's permanent residents, and they have different life circles in different locations," said Zhang Minqing, deputy director of the Pudong New Area branch of the Shanghai Urban Planning and Design Institute.