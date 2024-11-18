The creation of a 'friendly city' in lens of Chinese and Japanese experts
Experts from China and Japan gathered at a seminar in Shanghai over the weekend, seeking how to build a friendly city for all ages. And they found the construction of various circles may be one key.
At the 2024 Sino-Japanese Urban Management Refinement Seminar in Shanghai, nearly 200 attendees from China and Japan shared their opinions on creating youthful and vibrant neighborhoods, building a child-friendly city, and constructing an age-friendly city.
In the keynote session, six speakers introduced their respective experiences, practices, and typical cases from the perspectives of building a livable city for all citizens, reshaping public spaces shared by all ages, and establishing operational mechanisms for comprehensive participation of individuals, to discuss new paths for the governance of metropolises.
"The population aged between 14 and 35 accounts for more than 20 percent of the city's permanent residents, and they have different life circles in different locations," said Zhang Minqing, deputy director of the Pudong New Area branch of the Shanghai Urban Planning and Design Institute.
"Therefore, based on the original 15-minute community life circle, we have introduced the concept of industrial circles, business circles, and university circles and included differentiated and distinctive public service facilities to meet their basic needs and satisfy the requirements for their self-growth," she said.
Shanghai has taken the lead in the country to propose the concept of a "24-hour youth innovation ecological unit" targeting the young generation.
"In the future, cultural atmosphere, social support, and capacity enhancement should be paid attention to for the development of youth in the city," Zhang added.
"China is rapidly embracing an aging society, and it is projected that by around 2035 the country will enter a super-aged society," said Chen Guoliang, chief architect of the Arcplus Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design and Research.
"From the perspective of livability for the elderly, it includes not only physical facilities but also a multitude of social policies involving housing, accessible facilities, natural green spaces, as well as public transportation, care and health facilities, and commercial and entertainment amenities."
"The seminar has been held for seven sessions, and the government departments of China and Japan, as well as private enterprises and educational institutions at the forefront of the industry, have gathered to share their valuable experiences and perspectives," said Nobumasa Sato, deputy consul general of the Consulate-General of Japan in Shanghai.
About 50,000 Japanese expats now live in East China and there are more than 20,000 Japanese companies here, according to Sato.