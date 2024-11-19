﻿
Restaurant on Bund fined for using banned food additives

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:38 UTC+8, 2024-11-19
The eatery Lost Heaven was fined and had illegal earnings confiscated after two dishes served by the restaurant were tested and found to contain nitrites.

Ti Gong

Meat products are tested at the restaurant.

A Yunnan-style restaurant on the Bund was issued a fine for using a banned food additive, the city's market regulators revealed on Monday.

The eatery Lost Heaven was fined 50,000 yuan (US$6,905) with illegal earnings of 9,144 yuan confiscated by the Huangpu District Administration for Market Regulation after the "marinated beef fillet" and "lemongrass flavored pork ribs" dishes served by the restaurant were tested and found to contain nitrites.

The restaurant was found to have used the banned food additive from April until the case was uncovered, according to the administration.

The addition was made to improve the appearance and color of the dishes and to increase sales by adding sodium nitrite during the preparation process, officials said.

Nitrites can interfere with the ability of red blood cells to carry oxygen, and consuming them in excess can lead to systemic oxygen deprivation, organ failure, and even death, officials warned. Catering operators are strictly prohibited from purchasing, storing, and using nitrite based on China's food safety law.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
