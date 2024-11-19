﻿
New map to take children on a literary adventure

  20:31 UTC+8, 2024-11-19
Shanghai's Culture and Tourism Administration releases a map featuring 157 reading spots across the city where picking up a book can take children on an exciting journey.
Local kids, get ready for a literary adventure!

Shanghai's Culture and Tourism Administration has released an all-new, child-friendly reading map, featuring 157 reading spots across the city, designed to create a community-wide reading experience for children within a convenient "15-minute cultural circle."

Imaginechina

Inviting reading corners turn opening books into an exciting adventure.

What's on this map?

Treasure Troves for Young Readers: From traditional libraries to creative community corners, each space is a carefully selected destination that encourages children to fall in love with reading.

These cozy nooks and immersive reading areas aren't just about books — they're child-centered places for discovery, storytelling, and interactive fun!

Ti Gong

From traditional libraries to creative community corners, each space is a carefully selected destination that encourages children to fall in love with reading.

VR Virtual Tours: Want a sneak peek? Each location on the map is paired with a VR tour.

Just click and scroll through a 360-degree view of each reading space.

You'll see every feature, from inviting reading corners to playful decor that turns reading into an exciting adventure. Whether it's a rainy day or you're planning your weekend, this VR view helps you decide where to go!

Ti Gong

Each location on the map is paired with a VR tour.

Ti Gong

Just click and scroll through a 360-degree view of each reading space.

Convenient Navigation and Distance Display: Using your location, the map pinpoints nearby reading spaces and displays distance information, allowing you to plan stops from closest to furthest.

Whether you're near home, at a park, or out shopping, finding the right reading space is now just a tap away!

Shanghai's child-friendly reading spaces

Cultural Complexes: Xuhui District's Lighthouse Library at Vanke Plaza merges reading with a mall experience, creating a welcoming spot for families to relax and read.

Innovative Public Spaces: In Pudong, Dongming Community's Science Culture Base offers hands-on, interactive experiences that merge science with reading.

Themed Gardens and Parks: Visit Baoshan's Sakura Book House for a cozy outdoor reading spot surrounded by nature, making for a serene reading experience.

Each destination is more than a place to read — it's a community hub, a learning zone, and a new way for families to connect over books and cultural activities.

Next steps? Bookmark and explore!

Bookmark this map and start exploring Shanghai's diverse reading spaces.

With new locations being added and constant updates to the VR experiences, the map is an evolving resource aimed at enhancing Shanghai's vision of a child-friendly, reading-rich city.

So, grab a book and let the adventures in reading begin!

Ti Gong
Source: SHINE
﻿
﻿
