Chongming made easy: a Metro line to the island is on the way!

  20:31 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0
Escaping to the stunning destination was not easy for Shanghai residents hoping to get out of the city for a break but the construction of Metro Line 22 will soon change that.
Chongming Island is a natural escape just outside Shanghai, known for its stunning sunsets, ocean waves, wetland and forest parks, making it the perfect spot for a countryside getaway. Although most of the island is part of the city, it’s often overlooked due to one major drawback — transportation.

Driving is the easiest way to get to Chongming. The toll is around 50 yuan (US$6.9) each way, and the drive is beautiful, but long drives can be exhausting. There are buses that can take you directly to the island with tickets costing between 8 and 20 yuan, but the journey is a long one and requires a lot of patience.

It’s no surprise that many people pass up Chongming as a weekend destination due to the challenge of getting there.

CFP

Changxing Island wetland park in Chongming.

But all that’s about to change — big time!

A Metro to Chongming Island is finally on its way!

Yes, you read that right. Soon, you’ll be able to take the Metro to Chongming for your next getaway!

The Chongming Metro line is no ordinary project. Running beneath the Yangtze River, it has been a hot topic in Shanghai since construction began.

This is Shanghai’s first Metro line to tunnel under the Yangtze River and includes the longest super-large-diameter tunnel in China’s Metro construction history.

The nearly 8-kilometer section connecting Changxing Island to Pudong New Area is already complete.

Officially named Shanghai Metro Line 22 (Chongming Line), it will link Chongming Island, Changxing Island, and Pudong, making it a seamless part of the city’s Metro network. It starts in Pudong’s Jinqiao area and runs about 42 kilometers. It includes 8 underground stations, 6 working shafts, and 2 depots.

The 8 underground stations are:

  • Jinji Road Station (transfer to Line 9)
  • Shenjiang Road Station (transfer to Line 12)
  • Gaobao Road Station
  • North Lingkong Road Station
  • Changxing Island Station
  • Chenjia Town Station
  • Dongtan Station
  • Yu'an Station

Construction is already underway for all 8 stations and 9 sections of the route.

Chongming made easy: a Metro line to the island is on the way!

The Chongming Line route map.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
