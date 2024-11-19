Chongming made easy: a Metro line to the island is on the way!

Chongming Island is a natural escape just outside Shanghai, known for its stunning sunsets, ocean waves, wetland and forest parks, making it the perfect spot for a countryside getaway. Although most of the island is part of the city, it’s often overlooked due to one major drawback — transportation.

Driving is the easiest way to get to Chongming. The toll is around 50 yuan (US$6.9) each way, and the drive is beautiful, but long drives can be exhausting. There are buses that can take you directly to the island with tickets costing between 8 and 20 yuan, but the journey is a long one and requires a lot of patience.

It’s no surprise that many people pass up Chongming as a weekend destination due to the challenge of getting there.