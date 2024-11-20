﻿
Memorial museum reshaping the 'afterlife'

Using the latest technologies, facility operated by Fushouyuan Haigang Lingyuan Cemetery features a combination of cultural resources and AI to preserve memories of the deceased.
AI technologies, in increasingly wider application in the city, are reshaping the "afterlife."

The city's first AI cultural memorial hall and cloud memorial digital museum opened to the public in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

The museum features a combination of cultural resources and AI technologies.

Digital technology is reshaping China's traditional interment and funeral industry, bringing comfort to those who have lost loved ones and easing their pain.

The museum, operated by Fushouyuan Haigang Lingyuan Cemetery, features a combination of cultural resources and AI technologies.

By integrating the digital ancestral hall, digital human, AI family biography, and online commemoration functions, it presents photos, images, and personal belongings of ancestors and celebrities in a vivid 3D exhibition hall style.

Ti Gong

A "digital person" can interact with visitors.

At the museum, people will not only find historical materials and precious collections, but also experience the technologies that "restore" the deceased.

So far, it has incorporated the metaverse art museum of Chinese painting master Wang Hongxi, and digital memorial halls of Shanghai-born martyr Lin Da, and Wang Genzhong, who initiated the building of the first highway in the Pudong New Area and established Pudong's first bus company.

Based on materials and stories of the deceased, a "digital person" is created. AI technology can reproduce the voice, appearance, traits, and even thinking patterns of the deceased for this "digital human."

With photographs, voice recordings, and materials provided by the family, it takes months to create the AI personality of the deceased, according to the museum.

Xu Zhilei, 95, of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, inscribed the name of the museum. Xu participated in the "two bombs, one satellite" project.

Ti Gong

A visitors talks with a "digital human."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Follow Us

