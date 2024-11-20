Startups honored as Shanghai launches Global Entrepreneurship Week

Six startups were honored with entrepreneurship awards on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) China.

The event at Fudan University's School of Management in Yangpu District marks the beginning of a weeklong celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship in Shanghai.

The winners include MT Vacuum Tech, which develops advanced vacuum systems and gas analysis solutions, including battery leakage detection systems.

Another winner, the ZBMEC Co, focuses on intelligent roadside decision systems for connected vehicles, supporting smart city and highway projects.

The event, hosted by the Shanghai Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation for Graduates, runs through November 24 with more than 50 entrepreneurship activities with themes such as embodied intelligence, biomedicine, advanced manufacturing, angel funding and green science.