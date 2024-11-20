Shanghai Pudong International Airport's T3 Terminal is coming!

Work on the fourth-phase expansion of the city airport is officially underway, featuring the highly anticipated third terminal and upgrades to make air travel even more convenient.

The fourth-phase expansion of Shanghai Pudong International Airport is officially underway, featuring the highly anticipated T3 Terminal and some groundbreaking upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about this aviation game-changer:

What's new T3 Terminal: Nestled south of T1 and T2, T3 will serve international, domestic and transfer passengers, designed to handle 50 million travelers.

"Soaring" Design: Inspired by a bird in flight, T3's smooth, curving lines beautifully complement T1 and T2's "spread wings." Integrated Spaces: With skylights, sleek interiors and thoughtful architecture, T3 will offer natural light, artistic charm and a blend of aesthetics and efficiency.

All-in-one convenience T3 will not just be beautiful — it's brilliantly functional. Its innovative layout is designed with convenience at its core: Dual Main Halls: One for international and Hong Kong/Macau/Taiwan flights and another for domestic, connected by a central hub.

Close to Your Gate: Features 90 near-aircraft gates, with 31 of them convertible, minimizing walking distances — no more frantic sprints! X-Shaped Corridors: No more long detours! Clever layouts reduce walking time to 8.5 minutes at most for international and just 6 minutes for domestic flights.

Smarter than ever AI-Powered Services: Enjoy self-service check-ins, AI-assisted baggage checks and one-face customs clearance for lightning-fast processing.

City Check-ins: Did you check in remotely from Suzhou or Kunshan? Breeze through T3 without rechecking baggage!

Greener and more relaxing Eco-Leader: The rooftop will house the largest solar installation in Chinese airports — over 90,000 square meters of panels.

Airy, Natural Design: 70 percent of public areas get 4+ hours of natural light daily, with noise-proofing and natural ventilation. Rooftop Garden: Relax in lush green courtyards while waiting for your flight.

Seamless Air-Rail Connectivity T3 is your gateway to convenience:

Linked to 5 subway lines: Including Metro Lines 2, 21, and the Airport Link Line. Quick Transfers: Prefer driving? Smooth access roads ensure stress-free arrivals, while smart parking systems manage vehicle flow efficiently, even during peak travel periods. This isn't just a terminal — it's an experience. Get ready to fly smarter, greener, and more comfortably than ever before. The future of travel starts here!

