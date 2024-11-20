News / Metro

Shanghai Pudong International Airport's T3 Terminal is coming!

  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-11-20
Work on the fourth-phase expansion of the city airport is officially underway, featuring the highly anticipated third terminal and upgrades to make air travel even more convenient.
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-11-20

The fourth-phase expansion of Shanghai Pudong International Airport is officially underway, featuring the highly anticipated T3 Terminal and some groundbreaking upgrades.

Here's everything you need to know about this aviation game-changer:

Ti Gong

An aerial view of the plan for an expanded Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Pudong International Airport is soon to have a third terminal.

What's new

T3 Terminal: Nestled south of T1 and T2, T3 will serve international, domestic and transfer passengers, designed to handle 50 million travelers.

"Soaring" Design: Inspired by a bird in flight, T3's smooth, curving lines beautifully complement T1 and T2's "spread wings."

Integrated Spaces: With skylights, sleek interiors and thoughtful architecture, T3 will offer natural light, artistic charm and a blend of aesthetics and efficiency.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

An artist's rendering of the T3 Terminal check-in hall for international, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan flights.

All-in-one convenience

T3 will not just be beautiful — it's brilliantly functional. Its innovative layout is designed with convenience at its core:

Dual Main Halls: One for international and Hong Kong/Macau/Taiwan flights and another for domestic, connected by a central hub.

Close to Your Gate: Features 90 near-aircraft gates, with 31 of them convertible, minimizing walking distances — no more frantic sprints!

X-Shaped Corridors: No more long detours! Clever layouts reduce walking time to 8.5 minutes at most for international and just 6 minutes for domestic flights.

Ti Gong

Dual main halls and X-shaped corridors minimize passenger walking distance.

Ti Gong

An image of T3 Terminal's domestic check-in hall.

Smarter than ever

AI-Powered Services: Enjoy self-service check-ins, AI-assisted baggage checks and one-face customs clearance for lightning-fast processing.

City Check-ins: Did you check in remotely from Suzhou or Kunshan? Breeze through T3 without rechecking baggage!

Ti Gong

How Terminal 3 will look when work is complete.

Greener and more relaxing

Eco-Leader: The rooftop will house the largest solar installation in Chinese airports — over 90,000 square meters of panels.

Airy, Natural Design: 70 percent of public areas get 4+ hours of natural light daily, with noise-proofing and natural ventilation.

Rooftop Garden: Relax in lush green courtyards while waiting for your flight.

Ti Gong

The future rooftop courtyard garden at Terminal 3.

Ti Gong

The courtyard garden will provide a natural relaxation space.

Seamless Air-Rail Connectivity

T3 is your gateway to convenience:

Linked to 5 subway lines: Including Metro Lines 2, 21, and the Airport Link Line.

Quick Transfers: Prefer driving? Smooth access roads ensure stress-free arrivals, while smart parking systems manage vehicle flow efficiently, even during peak travel periods.

This isn't just a terminal — it's an experience. Get ready to fly smarter, greener, and more comfortably than ever before. The future of travel starts here!

Ti Gong

The construction site of the core project for the Pudong airport's Phase IV terminal area expansion

Dong Jun / SHINE

Work is underway on the Pudong airport's Phase IV expansion.

