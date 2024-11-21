News / Metro

Get ready for some festive magic with Christkindlmarkt

Christkindlmarkt, a Christmas market, will turn the Yuanmingyuan Road and Square into a lovely winter wonderland this year.
This winter, the Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, will transform Yuanmingyuan Road and Square into a holiday wonderland.

Nestled between a historic church and the dazzling Shanghai skyline, the market is the perfect spot to indulge in festive cheer.

Explore over 40 stalls stuffed with gifts, handcrafted treasures, and culinary delights.

Savor authentic German sausages, hot mulled wine, and sweet treats like cinnamon almonds and pancakes.

Don't miss the beautifully lit Christmas tree and weekend visits from Santa and his elves.

Celebrate the season with delicious food, enchanting gifts, and magical memories!

If you go:

Date: Nov 30–Dec 28

Venue: RockBund

Address: Yuanmingyuan Road

Yuanmingyuan Road
