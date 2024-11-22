Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway scheduled to start operations next month

The route stretches nearly 165 kilometers and takes travelers between Shanghai and Suzhou South in just 20 minutes.

Shanghai's transportation network is expanding with the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway set to begin operations on December 26. This new rail line promises to redefine regional travel with speed, efficiency and innovation. Here’s what’s coming:

A Line Connecting Destinations Stretching 163.8 km from Shanghai Hongqiao to Huzhou Station, this railway connects key stops, including Songjiang, Suzhou South and Nanshun. With a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, journey times will drop dramatically: Shanghai ⇄ Suzhou South: As fast as 20 minutes Shanghai ⇄ Huzhou: As fast as 40 minutes Songjiang ⇄ Nanshun: As fast as 30 minutes

State-of-the-Art Stations Shanghai Songjiang Station: Fully electrified and nearly ready to go, with a modern design and convenient amenities. Suzhou South Station: A massive hub featuring a futuristic layout with 4 platforms and 12 tracks, plus a bustling commercial center under construction.

Seamless Airport Connectivity That’s not all. Shanghai’s Airport Link Line is preparing for launch. Running from Hongqiao to Pudong airport, this 68.6-km rail will cut transfer times to just 40 minutes. Featuring nine stations, it ensures swift, stress-free travel for air travelers, including easy access to Disneyland and city hotspots.