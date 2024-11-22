﻿
Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway scheduled to start operations next month

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  21:28 UTC+8, 2024-11-22
The route stretches nearly 165 kilometers and takes travelers between Shanghai and Suzhou South in just 20 minutes.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  21:28 UTC+8, 2024-11-22       0

Shanghai's transportation network is expanding with the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway set to begin operations on December 26.

This new rail line promises to redefine regional travel with speed, efficiency and innovation. Here’s what’s coming:

Yuandang Lake and the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Rail Bridge in Qingpu District.

Yuandang Lake and the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Rail Bridge in Qingpu District.

A Line Connecting Destinations

Stretching 163.8 km from Shanghai Hongqiao to Huzhou Station, this railway connects key stops, including Songjiang, Suzhou South and Nanshun.

With a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, journey times will drop dramatically:

Shanghai ⇄ Suzhou South: As fast as 20 minutes

Shanghai ⇄ Huzhou: As fast as 40 minutes

Songjiang ⇄ Nanshun: As fast as 30 minutes

State-of-the-Art Stations

Shanghai Songjiang Station: Fully electrified and nearly ready to go, with a modern design and convenient amenities.

Suzhou South Station: A massive hub featuring a futuristic layout with 4 platforms and 12 tracks, plus a bustling commercial center under construction.

Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway scheduled to start operations next month

Trial train CRH380BJ-0301 of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Rail exits Shanghai Songjiang Station, which was still being constructed at the time the photograph was taken.

An aerial view of Suzhou South Station, the nation's first hexagon-shaped transportation hub.

An aerial view of Suzhou South Station, the nation’s first hexagon-shaped transportation hub.

Seamless Airport Connectivity

That’s not all. Shanghai’s Airport Link Line is preparing for launch.

Running from Hongqiao to Pudong airport, this 68.6-km rail will cut transfer times to just 40 minutes.

Featuring nine stations, it ensures swift, stress-free travel for air travelers, including easy access to Disneyland and city hotspots.

A Shanghai Airport Link Line train undergoes operational testing.

A Shanghai Airport Link Line train undergoes operational testing.

Eco-Friendly & Efficient

Both railways prioritize green innovation, offering smarter, faster and more sustainable travel options.

With this dual launch, Shanghai is solidifying its status as a global transportation leader. Buckle up for a smooth ride into the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Hongqiao
Songjiang
Pudong
﻿
