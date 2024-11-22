Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway scheduled to start operations next month
Shanghai's transportation network is expanding with the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway set to begin operations on December 26.
This new rail line promises to redefine regional travel with speed, efficiency and innovation. Here’s what’s coming:
A Line Connecting Destinations
Stretching 163.8 km from Shanghai Hongqiao to Huzhou Station, this railway connects key stops, including Songjiang, Suzhou South and Nanshun.
With a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, journey times will drop dramatically:
Shanghai ⇄ Suzhou South: As fast as 20 minutes
Shanghai ⇄ Huzhou: As fast as 40 minutes
Songjiang ⇄ Nanshun: As fast as 30 minutes
State-of-the-Art Stations
Shanghai Songjiang Station: Fully electrified and nearly ready to go, with a modern design and convenient amenities.
Suzhou South Station: A massive hub featuring a futuristic layout with 4 platforms and 12 tracks, plus a bustling commercial center under construction.
Seamless Airport Connectivity
That’s not all. Shanghai’s Airport Link Line is preparing for launch.
Running from Hongqiao to Pudong airport, this 68.6-km rail will cut transfer times to just 40 minutes.
Featuring nine stations, it ensures swift, stress-free travel for air travelers, including easy access to Disneyland and city hotspots.
Eco-Friendly & Efficient
Both railways prioritize green innovation, offering smarter, faster and more sustainable travel options.
With this dual launch, Shanghai is solidifying its status as a global transportation leader. Buckle up for a smooth ride into the future.