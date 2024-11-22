News / Metro

Spring Airlines increases flights on popular routes

The Shanghai-headquartered airlines has added a new route from Shanghai to Busan, South Korea, and increased flights between Shanghai and Osaka, Japan.
For the winter and spring flight season, Spring Airlines will optimize its international route network by adding and increasing the frequency of a number of popular routes to satisfy the diverse travel needs of tourists, Shanghai Spring Tour announced on Friday.

Among them, the Shanghai-headquartered airlines has added a new route from Shanghai to Busan, South Korea, with three round-trip flights per week, while the number of flights between Shanghai and Osaka, Japan, has been increased to seven flights per day, providing more options for travelers.

The Shanghai to Hokkaido, Japan, route has been increased from one flight per day to two; and the Shanghai to Changbai Mountain route, northeast China's Jilin Province, has been increased to three flights daily.

To better serve travelers, during the winter and spring season, the airlines will continue to operate the Shanghai to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City route, and plans to increase the flight frequency of popular routes such as Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand, further enriching the international route network to meet the needs of tourists and business travelers, according to the travel operator.

The airlines have also lifted the frequency of flights to popular winter destinations such as Harbin and Songyuan.

The number of trips in 2024 has exceeded that of 2023, with the number of outbound trips surging nearly 100 percent year on year and the number of inbound trips increasing by more than 200 percent compared to the previous year, statistics from Shanghai Spring Tour showed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
