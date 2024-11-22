Time for booking Chinese New Year dinners

Tables may be hard to get next year for the traditional family reunion dinner on Lunar New Year's Eve, with many customers in the habit of reserving seats up to a year ahead.

With the Spring Festival still two months away, many city restaurants are saying they are already fully booked for nianyefan, the Chinese New Year's Eve dinner. The family reunion dinner on Lunar New Year's Eve, is when people celebrate the year's achievements and make resolutions for the year ahead. This meal, whether grand or small, is a traditional ritual for Chinese people. Shanghai's oldest Cantonese-style eatery, Xing Hua Lou Restaurant, and the 98-year-old Sunya Cantonese Restaurant, said on Friday that all their tables were fully booked.

Hu Min / SHINE

"About 70 percent of our private rooms for the dinner had already been booked the year before," said Wang Xiaping, catering manager of Xing Hua Lou. "Many regular customers have developed the habit of booking for the next year immediately after finishing their nianyefan, securing their favorite seats early." Wang Bao He, another time-honored restaurant, said it was also fully booked. For the winter season, restaurants in the city have launched new recipes to cater to the younger generation. China's hotpot chain Haidilao launched six new hotpot soup dishes and desserts.

Ti Gong