Baoshan works to become global robotics hub
Shanghai's Baoshan District is positioning itself as a global leader in robotics with new initiatives unveiled at the 2024 Baoshan Intelligent Robot Industry Forum on Thursday.
The district wants to expand its already robust robotics ecosystem and attract international attention, the district government said.
The forum announced the formation of a Robotics Industry Expert Committee, featuring leading academics and industry professionals. Two major agreements were also signed to promote research commercialization and high-quality data services for intelligent robotics.
The Shanghai Robotics Industry Park, located in Gucun Town of Baoshan, is a centerpiece of the effort.
It now hosts over 240 robotics firms, including global giants like FANUC and Yaskawa. In 2023, the district's robotics and smart manufacturing sectors generated more than 68 billion yuan (US$9.3 billion), cementing Baoshan's role as a major player in the industry.
Deng Xiaodong, the director of Baoshan, said the district will focus on humanoid, industrial and medical robotics with the goal of creating a national robotics hub.
The district has launched a new investment fund and a collaborative innovation platform to support research and industry growth.
Deng highlighted plans to enhance policies, infrastructure, and partnerships to further develop its robotics ecosystem and secure its position as a global robotics hub.