Baoshan works to become global robotics hub

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  01:04 UTC+8, 2024-11-22
New initiatives unveiled at the 2024 Baoshan Intelligent Robot Industry Forum include the formation of a committee of experts and agreements to commercialize promising research.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  01:04 UTC+8, 2024-11-22       0
Baoshan works to become global robotics hub
Ti Gong

An engineer controls a robot on the sidelines of the 2024 Baoshan Intelligent Robot Industry Forum on Thursday.

Shanghai's Baoshan District is positioning itself as a global leader in robotics with new initiatives unveiled at the 2024 Baoshan Intelligent Robot Industry Forum on Thursday.

The district wants to expand its already robust robotics ecosystem and attract international attention, the district government said.

The forum announced the formation of a Robotics Industry Expert Committee, featuring leading academics and industry professionals. Two major agreements were also signed to promote research commercialization and high-quality data services for intelligent robotics.

The Shanghai Robotics Industry Park, located in Gucun Town of Baoshan, is a centerpiece of the effort.

Baoshan works to become global robotics hub
Ti Gong

An engineer controls robotic arms on the sidelines of the 2024 Baoshan Intelligent Robot Industry Forum on Thursday.

It now hosts over 240 robotics firms, including global giants like FANUC and Yaskawa. In 2023, the district's robotics and smart manufacturing sectors generated more than 68 billion yuan (US$9.3 billion), cementing Baoshan's role as a major player in the industry.

Deng Xiaodong, the director of Baoshan, said the district will focus on humanoid, industrial and medical robotics with the goal of creating a national robotics hub.

The district has launched a new investment fund and a collaborative innovation platform to support research and industry growth.

Deng highlighted plans to enhance policies, infrastructure, and partnerships to further develop its robotics ecosystem and secure its position as a global robotics hub.

Baoshan works to become global robotics hub
Ti Gong

A robot greets people at the forum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
