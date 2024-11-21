Baoshan works to become global robotics hub

Shanghai's Baoshan District is positioning itself as a global leader in robotics with new initiatives unveiled at the 2024 Baoshan Intelligent Robot Industry Forum on Thursday.

The district wants to expand its already robust robotics ecosystem and attract international attention, the district government said.

The forum announced the formation of a Robotics Industry Expert Committee, featuring leading academics and industry professionals. Two major agreements were also signed to promote research commercialization and high-quality data services for intelligent robotics.

The Shanghai Robotics Industry Park, located in Gucun Town of Baoshan, is a centerpiece of the effort.