TCM developing along with modern technology

Chinese medicine hospitals are boosting the modernization of TCM with digital technology, new drug and TCM robot development, as well as better combinations of Western medicine.

Local traditional Chinese medicine hospitals are boosting the modernization of TCM with digital technology, new drug and TCM robot development, as well as better combinations of Western medicine. By teaming with medical device and pharmaceutical companies and universities, Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital has begun research on a cupping robot. This will identify acupoints automatically to carry out TCM therapy. A digital TCM doctor can offer online consultations and guidance for patients based on big data AI technology. These projects are also the first batch of "proof of concept" programs of the hospital, which was named a Modern TCM POC Center by Pudong government this week. Proof of concept is the process of gathering evidence to support the feasibility of a project. The purpose is to demonstrate project viability to product teams, clients, and other stakeholders, providing evidence of viability for development. Dr Yu Baoqing, president of the only city-level hospital featuring integrated TCM and Western medicine in the Pudong New Area, said the hospital is aiming to become a smart medical facility by using digital measures to modernize TCM and create new application scenarios for TCM services. "The POC center is an important step for TCM modernization and innovation," he said. The hospital is transforming itself into an intelligent hospital that will incorporate both Western and traditional Chinese medicine to improve clinical practice, patient experience, health care, and hospital management.

In addition to adopting smart technology, local TCM doctors are cooperating with Western medicine physicians to become involved in the introduction and application of the new treatment in clinical practice. At Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, a new treatment options for severe emphysema called bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) has been launched successfully, thanks to cooperation between TCM and Western medicine experts. BLVR is a minimally invasive procedure using endobronchial valves. These are implanted in the airways of the lungs and act as one-way valves to block off diseased parts of the lung and allow healthier regions to expand and function more efficiently. A 78-year-old man with serious lung function disorder due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has received the novel technology COPD is a common chronic disease with more than 200 million patients in the world with a high incidence of mortality. There are about 100 million COPD patients in China with an incidence of 13.7 percent among people over 40 years old. Many patients are not diagnosed until the symptoms are serious. The patient had suffered poor lung function for years and visited Dr Wang Zhenwei at Yueyang's respiratory disease center. Wang prescribed TCM medication to stabilize his condition and then introduced BLVR. The center's thoracic surgeon Dr Chen Tongyu conducted the novel technology on the patient, whose lung function has improved soon after the treatment. Then TCM experts offer follow-up treatment to further improve treatment effects and improve patient's life quality. "The integration of TCM and Western medicine achieves 'one plus one is greater than two' effects," said Chen. The same theory is echoed by Dr Dong Li from Yueyang's gynecology department, which is initiated by Dr Zhu Nansun, a third-generation descendant of Zhu Gynecology, which has been recognized as national intangible cultural heritage. Zhu Gynecology is especially known for treating infertility. Many women, who became pregnant after long years of suffering, call Zhu "Songzi Guanyin," or the Goddess of Mercy who sends children to families. Zhu has offered more than one million outpatient services and cured over 10,000 patients with infertility over her career, bringing hope and happiness to many families. While celebrating the 104th birthday of Zhu, who passed away at the age of 103 last year, her students are making a better combination of traditional TCM theory with modern medicine and academic improvement by enhancing talent training and international promotion and recognition. "We have many patients from abroad come all the way for consultation and treatment after learning about us," said Dong. "We have also renovated the taste of herbal soup and developed some special packs of TCM granules that expatriate patients can consume more conveniently."

In a recent case, a young Chinese woman, who has been lived in Germany for years and had married with a local man, came all the way to Dong for infertility issues. After careful checks, Dong prescribed TCM therapies and explained them through simple and interesting language. The woman left Shanghai after one-month's treatment including herbal soup and other therapies with some herbal granules to take back to Germany for continuous treatment. She contacted Dong that she had become pregnant before finishing the round. "It is the best news for us and also reminded us to evolve and develop along with time," Dong said.