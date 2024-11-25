Nuke power innovation thrives under Putuo's business environment

Shanghai's Putuo District aims to foster innovation in nuclear technology and drive the high-quality development of the nuclear power industry through a world-class business environment.

The announcement came during the 2024 Nuclear Power Technology Innovation Forum on Saturday at the East China Electric Power Design Institute in Putuo's Wuning Innovation Corridor.

Experts, scholars and industry leaders attended to discuss advancements in nuclear power and explore the future of nuclear energy.

"Putuo is committed to advancing green development and driving high-quality growth in new energy industries, including nuclear power," said Xiao Wengao, the director of Putuo. He said Putuo would ensure continuous improvement in policy support and business services.

Nuclear energy is evolving rapidly amid advancements in technology and international cooperation. It plays a key role in ensuring national energy security and achieving China's carbon neutrality goals, officials told the forum.

Shanghai, a hub for nuclear power development, boasts the most comprehensive nuclear industry chain in the country.

Zhou Yi, chairman of the institute, said smart technology is crucial for transforming the nuclear sector.

"The institute will invest more in research and push for breakthroughs in smart applications," Zhou said.

The institute signed collaborative agreements with leading universities, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Southeast University and Tongji University, to advance research and applications.