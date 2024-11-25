﻿
News / Metro

Nuke power innovation thrives under Putuo's business environment

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:15 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
Putuo aims to foster innovation in nuclear technology and drive the high-quality development of the nuclear power industry through a world-class business environment.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:15 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
Nuke power innovation thrives under Putuo's business environment
Ti Gong

The 2024 Nuclear Power Technology Innovation Forum is held in Putuo District on Saturday.

Shanghai's Putuo District aims to foster innovation in nuclear technology and drive the high-quality development of the nuclear power industry through a world-class business environment.

The announcement came during the 2024 Nuclear Power Technology Innovation Forum on Saturday at the East China Electric Power Design Institute in Putuo's Wuning Innovation Corridor.

Experts, scholars and industry leaders attended to discuss advancements in nuclear power and explore the future of nuclear energy.

"Putuo is committed to advancing green development and driving high-quality growth in new energy industries, including nuclear power," said Xiao Wengao, the director of Putuo. He said Putuo would ensure continuous improvement in policy support and business services.

Nuclear energy is evolving rapidly amid advancements in technology and international cooperation. It plays a key role in ensuring national energy security and achieving China's carbon neutrality goals, officials told the forum.

Shanghai, a hub for nuclear power development, boasts the most comprehensive nuclear industry chain in the country.

Zhou Yi, chairman of the institute, said smart technology is crucial for transforming the nuclear sector.

"The institute will invest more in research and push for breakthroughs in smart applications," Zhou said.

The institute signed collaborative agreements with leading universities, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Southeast University and Tongji University, to advance research and applications.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     