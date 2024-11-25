﻿
News / Metro

Grape to digital assets: unlocking the power of data

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
The Data Asset Management Summit 2024 in Shanghai witnessed the release of a batch of data asset and usage results showing how to mine value from unseen data to boost the economy.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0

A batch of data asset and usage results were released at the Data Asset Management Summit 2024 in Shanghai on Monday, including the "Shanghai Declaration."

The declaration on global sharing and cooperation for data usage and transaction demonstrated the city's unique position and role in the global data asset market.

The release was witnessed by the London Stock Exchange Group, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, PwC, Shanghai Data Exchange and other international institutions.

It focuses on the interconnection of the global data asset market, the configuration of global data elements and resources, advocating in-depth integration of digital and real worlds and releasing the value of data assets.

China's data transaction market revenue will hit 715.9 billion yuan (US$98.8 billion) in 2030 from 153.7 billion yuan in 2023, mainly fueled by the Internet, finance and several key industries, according to the 2024 China Data Transaction Market report, also released at the summit on Monday.

Grape to digital assets: unlocking the power of data
Ti Gong

The "Shanghai Declaration" on global sharing and cooperation for data usage and transactions was released at the summit.

Industry officials and experts also shared visions at the summit held by Shanghai Data Exchange.

A highlighted case was data packages for grape planting and transactions in Malu, renowned for its grapes for over 40 years.

The data asset package for Malu grapes covered planting, certification, distribution and other processes. The data is recorded at blockchain and turning into a digital asset for transactions, which raised 10 million yuan in initial equity stakes on Monday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     