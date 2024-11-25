Grape to digital assets: unlocking the power of data

A batch of data asset and usage results were released at the Data Asset Management Summit 2024 in Shanghai on Monday, including the "Shanghai Declaration."

The declaration on global sharing and cooperation for data usage and transaction demonstrated the city's unique position and role in the global data asset market.

The release was witnessed by the London Stock Exchange Group, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, PwC, Shanghai Data Exchange and other international institutions.

It focuses on the interconnection of the global data asset market, the configuration of global data elements and resources, advocating in-depth integration of digital and real worlds and releasing the value of data assets.

China's data transaction market revenue will hit 715.9 billion yuan (US$98.8 billion) in 2030 from 153.7 billion yuan in 2023, mainly fueled by the Internet, finance and several key industries, according to the 2024 China Data Transaction Market report, also released at the summit on Monday.