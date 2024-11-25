City IP plan launched during international cultural industries expo
The Shanghai City IP Plan was launched during the ongoing 5th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo, with a series of measures to promote high-quality development of Shanghai's culture and economy.
Shanghai currently ranks 13th in the global ranking on city IPs. However, when measured in terms of business environment and cultural soft power, there is still a gap between Shanghai and the world's top cities, the Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Association said.
How to highlight cultural identity in modern development, while balancing regional economic development and the sustainable operation of IPs, is the focus of the plan, it said.
In terms of cultural innovation, Shanghai is actively exploring a balance between "global communication" and "local expression."
By hosting international cultural exchange activities and world-class art exhibitions, the city not only better connects with the world but also uses international platforms to spread its unique Shanghai-style culture, the association said.
The Shanghai City IP initiative will focus on cultural heritage and commercial innovation to tell the story of Shanghai.
The Normandie Apartments will be the starting point to build a unique and sustainable IP system, empowering IP commercialization, promoting high-quality development of the regional economy, and enhancing the city's soft power and global competitiveness, it said.