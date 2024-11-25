City IP plan launched during international cultural industries expo

The Shanghai City IP Plan was launched during the ongoing 5th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo, with a series of measures to promote high-quality development of Shanghai's culture and economy.

Shanghai currently ranks 13th in the global ranking on city IPs. However, when measured in terms of business environment and cultural soft power, there is still a gap between Shanghai and the world's top cities, the Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Association said.

How to highlight cultural identity in modern development, while balancing regional economic development and the sustainable operation of IPs, is the focus of the plan, it said.