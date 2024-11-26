News / Metro

'Youth Station' program a boost for job seekers

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:59 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
Free accommodation for young people looking to secure a job in Shanghai is expected to help attract talent and provide them with a friendly environment during their stay.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:59 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0

Xiao Liu, a graduate from Guangdong Province, was among the first batch of beneficiaries of the city's "Youth Station" initiative.

The public welfare service program, launched by the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China on Monday, aims to address the needs of young people coming to Shanghai to look for work.

People can find information and apply via the Shanghai 12355 WeChat account. Expat graduates can also apply.

With approved application, people can have free accommodation at a youth station for up to three days at a time, with a total of no more than 15 days a year.

'Youth Station' program a boost for job seekers
Ti Gong

An apartment at a youth station in the Pudong New Area.

Xiao came to the city for an interview at a technology company in Baoshan District.

"As a newcomer, I happened to hear about the 'youth station' program. After uploading relevant materials and submitted an application to stay, it was approved very quickly," she said. "It makes me feel Shanghai's friendliness to graduates like me."

There are 20 such stations in the district, distributed around five industrial parks covering biomedicine, robotics and new materials.

'Youth Station' program a boost for job seekers
Ti Gong

The public area of a youth station in Baoshan District.

For young people who may travel from city to city for a job, the service is expected to help out-of-town job seekers save costs and help Shanghai attract more talent.

Youth stations boast convenient transport links and a friendly environment for young people, with furniture, air conditioning, and other facilities in rooms.

The city has around 70 youth stations at present.

'Youth Station' program a boost for job seekers
Ti Gong

A gym at a youth station in the Pudong New Area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     