'Youth Station' program a boost for job seekers

Xiao Liu, a graduate from Guangdong Province, was among the first batch of beneficiaries of the city's "Youth Station" initiative.

The public welfare service program, launched by the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China on Monday, aims to address the needs of young people coming to Shanghai to look for work.

People can find information and apply via the Shanghai 12355 WeChat account. Expat graduates can also apply.

With approved application, people can have free accommodation at a youth station for up to three days at a time, with a total of no more than 15 days a year.