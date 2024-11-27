City unveils first medical corpus and generative AI applications

The Shanghai Health Commission released on Wednesday the city's first medical corpus and the first batch of AI applications on a new generative AI service platform MaaS (Model as a Service) to boost Shanghai's smart medicine development.

Artificial intelligence is making local doctors' work more efficient and accurate, while AI-based digital medical records and AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment systems have been well developed and used in local hospitals, it said.

Zhongshan Hospital and Shanghai East Hospital are among the first batch of facilities using MaaS.

The AI system developed by United Imaging Intelligence and Zhongshan Hospital is able to collect key information during consultations and automatically generate a standard medical record. The whole process of forming a medical record is shortened from 20 minutes to five minutes, leaving more time for doctors to communicate with patients.

The system was developed based on Zhongshan's own clinical experience and the company's intelligent model after learning from large number of real medical records at the hospital and consulting medical databases, textbooks, dialogues between doctors and patients, and various medical reports as well as different AI technologies.

Dr Shi Lin, of Zhongshan Hospital's respiratory disease department, said he had been using the system for months and praised its accuracy.

"It can collect important information while we talk with the patients and the content it generates highly matches our own writing. It makes medical record writing more convenient and save doctors' time," he said.