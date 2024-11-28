Elegance of timeless star shines in 'Intimate Audrey' exhibition

The timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn and her world is coming to the heart of Shanghai's historic Bund with the grand exhibition "Intimate Audrey."

This unprecedented retrospective, initiated by her eldest son, Sean Hepburn, and curated by renowned designer Giovanni Cerea, takes viewers on an extraordinary journey through the life of one of the 20th century's most iconic figures.

Spanning 12 chapters with over 1,200 rare exhibits – many being shown in China for the first time – this is the most extensive Hepburn exhibition ever assembled.

From her dazzling film career to her quiet humanitarian work, the exhibit reveals the depth of the star's life beyond the glamor.

Hepburn's footsteps are retraced through her legendary Oscar debut, the very Vespa from Roman Holiday, and her intimate personal collection, including handwritten notes, sketches and family heirlooms.

Fashion lovers will marvel at her timeless wardrobe, featuring pieces designed by masters such as Givenchy, and explore how she redefined "simplicity" as the epitome of elegance.

But there was more to Hepburn than just her beauty and style. This exhibition delves into her resilience, independence and compassionate spirit – qualities that continue to inspire millions worldwide.

From her early struggles during wartime to her transformative role as a UNICEF ambassador, viewers can discover the person behind the icon.

Interactive moments abound, from recreations of Hepburn's garden in Switzerland to themed activities including Hepburn film nights, fashion salons, and even a charity gala.

Complete a stamp-collection challenge tied to her Oscar-nominated films for a chance to win exclusive memorabilia. This exhibition invites you to experience that timeless elegance firsthand, celebrating a life that continues to leave its mark on the world.