﻿
News / Metro

Elegance of timeless star shines in 'Intimate Audrey' exhibition

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-11-28       0
This unprecedented retrospective of Audrey Hepburn takes viewers on an extraordinary journey through the life of one of the 20th century's most iconic figures.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-11-28       0
SSI ļʱ
Elegance of timeless star shines in 'Intimate Audrey' exhibition

The timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn and her world is coming to the heart of Shanghai's historic Bund with the grand exhibition "Intimate Audrey."

This unprecedented retrospective, initiated by her eldest son, Sean Hepburn, and curated by renowned designer Giovanni Cerea, takes viewers on an extraordinary journey through the life of one of the 20th century's most iconic figures.

Spanning 12 chapters with over 1,200 rare exhibits – many being shown in China for the first time – this is the most extensive Hepburn exhibition ever assembled.

From her dazzling film career to her quiet humanitarian work, the exhibit reveals the depth of the star's life beyond the glamor.

Hepburn's footsteps are retraced through her legendary Oscar debut, the very Vespa from Roman Holiday, and her intimate personal collection, including handwritten notes, sketches and family heirlooms.

Fashion lovers will marvel at her timeless wardrobe, featuring pieces designed by masters such as Givenchy, and explore how she redefined "simplicity" as the epitome of elegance.

But there was more to Hepburn than just her beauty and style. This exhibition delves into her resilience, independence and compassionate spirit – qualities that continue to inspire millions worldwide.

From her early struggles during wartime to her transformative role as a UNICEF ambassador, viewers can discover the person behind the icon.

Interactive moments abound, from recreations of Hepburn's garden in Switzerland to themed activities including Hepburn film nights, fashion salons, and even a charity gala.

Complete a stamp-collection challenge tied to her Oscar-nominated films for a chance to win exclusive memorabilia. This exhibition invites you to experience that timeless elegance firsthand, celebrating a life that continues to leave its mark on the world.

If you go

Date: 10am-10pm; December 15, 2024 to March 8, 2025

Venue: The Bund Central Plaza

Address: 123-139 Nanjing Rd E.

Admission: 69-158 yuan (US$8.97-21.81)

Elegance of timeless star shines in 'Intimate Audrey' exhibition
Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     