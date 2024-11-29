﻿
News / Metro

Doctor arrested over rape allegation from female patient

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:39 UTC+8, 2024-11-29       0
Woman turns to social media to claim that incident at TCM clinic, where she had built up a level of trust with the doctor, had left her deeply depressed.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:39 UTC+8, 2024-11-29       0

A doctor at a traditional Chinese medicine clinic has been arrested over allegations of the rape of a female patient.

The woman had been recommended to attend the clinic for treatment, according to a Shangguan News report on Friday, and had built up good level of trust in the the doctor.

During a visit on November 10, the doctor is alleged to have put medication on her private parts and raped her while she was lying on a treatment bed.

She reported the alleged incident to the police the following day and the Minhang branch of Shanghai Public Security Bureau began an investigation.

Shangguan News said the suspect, who has a doctor's license, is also the registered TCM clinic's financial administrator.

On social media, the woman said the alleged incident had seriously affected her. She said she was depressed and unable to eat or work as usual. She said she had both physical and psychological pain and didn't know what to do.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     