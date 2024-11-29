Doctor arrested over rape allegation from female patient

A doctor at a traditional Chinese medicine clinic has been arrested over allegations of the rape of a female patient.

The woman had been recommended to attend the clinic for treatment, according to a Shangguan News report on Friday, and had built up good level of trust in the the doctor.

During a visit on November 10, the doctor is alleged to have put medication on her private parts and raped her while she was lying on a treatment bed.

She reported the alleged incident to the police the following day and the Minhang branch of Shanghai Public Security Bureau began an investigation.

Shangguan News said the suspect, who has a doctor's license, is also the registered TCM clinic's financial administrator.

On social media, the woman said the alleged incident had seriously affected her. She said she was depressed and unable to eat or work as usual. She said she had both physical and psychological pain and didn't know what to do.