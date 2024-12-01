﻿
News / Metro

China's 'God of Medicine' celebrates 100th birthday

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:57 UTC+8, 2024-12-01       0
China's "God of Medicine" celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, when a play about the life of Dr Wang Zhenyi was staged at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:57 UTC+8, 2024-12-01       0

China's "God of Medicine" celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, when a play about the life of Dr Wang Zhenyi was staged at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.

Wang is a globally known as specialist for saving patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia by discovering a new use for an existing medicine which made the disease the first curable form of leukemia.

China's 'God of Medicine' celebrates 100th birthday
Ti Gong

The play celebrates the 100th birthday of Dr Wang Zhenyi, who is nicknamed China's "God of Medicine".

In the late 1970s, Wang led his team to develop an all-trans-retinoic acid treatment for APL. He then further developed an all-trans-retinoic acid combined with arsenic trioxide therapy for APL. This raised the five-year survival rate of patients with the most deadly leukemia from 10 percent to 94 percent.

The therapy was adopted by doctors overseas and all reported good effects. Wang did not apply for a patent for his therapy, but shared it selflessly.

China's 'God of Medicine' celebrates 100th birthday
Ti Gong

Bernadette Giandomenico, a former APL patient, wrote to Wang to express her deep gratitude after being cured by his therapy

Wang still kept a letter from a woman from the US which reached him in 2015. Bernadette Giandomenico, who was a former APL patient, wrote to Wang to express her deep gratitude after being cured by his therapy and shared her children's picture with Wang.

"I could say 'Thank you' a million times over and I don't believe it would be enough," she wrote in the letter.

China's 'God of Medicine' celebrates 100th birthday
Ti Gong

Wang's students and colleagues visit for his 100th birthday.

Wang was awarded the Medal of the Republic, the highest state honor, by President Xi Jinping ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China this September.

The commemoration of the old generation of medical pioneers is extremely meaningful to promote their spirits and encourage current young doctors and medical students, said officials.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     