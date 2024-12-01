China's 'God of Medicine' celebrates 100th birthday

China's "God of Medicine" celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, when a play about the life of Dr Wang Zhenyi was staged at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.

China's "God of Medicine" celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, when a play about the life of Dr Wang Zhenyi was staged at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. Wang is a globally known as specialist for saving patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia by discovering a new use for an existing medicine which made the disease the first curable form of leukemia.

In the late 1970s, Wang led his team to develop an all-trans-retinoic acid treatment for APL. He then further developed an all-trans-retinoic acid combined with arsenic trioxide therapy for APL. This raised the five-year survival rate of patients with the most deadly leukemia from 10 percent to 94 percent. The therapy was adopted by doctors overseas and all reported good effects. Wang did not apply for a patent for his therapy, but shared it selflessly.

Wang still kept a letter from a woman from the US which reached him in 2015. Bernadette Giandomenico, who was a former APL patient, wrote to Wang to express her deep gratitude after being cured by his therapy and shared her children's picture with Wang. "I could say 'Thank you' a million times over and I don't believe it would be enough," she wrote in the letter.

