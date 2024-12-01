City's HIV infections continue downward trend

The reported cases of people positive to HIV has remained on a small downturn trend since 2019, while the overall prevalence of HIV/AIDS remains low in the city, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Sunday, World AIDS Day.

Shanghai reported 1,282 people infected with HIV by November 20 this year, dropping by 12 percent from 2023.

There were 547 patients with AIDS, and 181 AIDS deaths reported so far this year. There has been no mother-to-infant infection for a consecutive 15 years.

Sex is still the major transmission vehicle of HIV in the city, as 96.3 percent of reported cases are related to sex. Males who have sex with males covers 52.1 percent of sex-related infections, the commission said.

People visiting medical facilities and voluntary counseling and testing clinics is a major pathway for HIV/AIDS detection.

Since the first HIV/AIDS case in Shanghai in 1987, the city reported 32,349 HIV/AIDS cases, including 11,198 AIDS patients, and 3,173 associated deaths.