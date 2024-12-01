﻿
News / Metro

More housing, transport for Integration Zone

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:29 UTC+8, 2024-12-01       0
A group of new traffic and housing projects have been put into operation in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:29 UTC+8, 2024-12-01       0
More housing, transport for Integration Zone
Ti Gong

Passengers wait for the train at the newly opened Xicen Station over the weekend.

With a group of new traffic and housing projects put into operation in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone over the weekend, people find a more convenient transportation network and better living environment.

These comprise Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, Wujiang District of Suzhou City in Jiangsu Province, and Qingpu District in Shanghai.

The Xicen Station of Metro Line 17 in Qingpu District officially opened for traffic on Saturday. It is the west extension of Line 17, bringing the total number of subway stations on the line to 14.

The station serves as the terminal of Line 17. The first train from Xicen Station departs at 5:30am, and the last train departs at 22:30pm, heading for Hongqiao Railway Station. The first train from Hongqiao Railway Station arrives at Xicen Station at 6:45am, and the last train arrives at 23:46pm.

More housing, transport for Integration Zone
Ti Gong

An environment improvement project in Huaxin Town.

During the morning peak hours, the interval of each train is six minutes on average, and eight minutes on average during evening peak hours.

The Xicen Station has two entrances and exits at present.

A massive project to improve people's living and working environment in Qingpu is underway as well.

Facilities with potential safety hazards and illegal architecture are being screened and dismantled in Huaxin Town to create a tidy and comfortable living and working environment for people.

Old smoke and flue pipes are being torn down and restaurants with kitchen chimneys leading to air pollution around residential communities have been cracked down on by local authorities.

More housing, transport for Integration Zone
Ti Gong

Construction of Pugang Road east extension project is underway.

This year, seven new roads have begun construction in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, among which the Pugang Road east extension project, serving as the main east-west artery of the Watertown Parlor. They are scheduled to open to traffic at the end of next year to enhance transportation service capabilities and levels in the region.

The project starts from Wujiang District in Suzhou, and links Huqingping Highway in Qingpu, stretching 2,289 meters with six lanes in both directions.

It also involves one lake-crossing bridge and five river-crossing bridges and culverts.

Meanwhile, to usher in the National Traffic Safety Day falling on December 2, a public welfare program by the Shanghai Public Service Foundation for Volunteer and traffic police was held in Shanghai. It provided free medical services such as health consultation, physical examination, and necessary medical guidance to traffic police officers.

More housing, transport for Integration Zone

The National Traffic Safety Day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     