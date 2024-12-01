More housing, transport for Integration Zone

A group of new traffic and housing projects have been put into operation in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

With a group of new traffic and housing projects put into operation in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone over the weekend, people find a more convenient transportation network and better living environment. These comprise Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, Wujiang District of Suzhou City in Jiangsu Province, and Qingpu District in Shanghai. The Xicen Station of Metro Line 17 in Qingpu District officially opened for traffic on Saturday. It is the west extension of Line 17, bringing the total number of subway stations on the line to 14. The station serves as the terminal of Line 17. The first train from Xicen Station departs at 5:30am, and the last train departs at 22:30pm, heading for Hongqiao Railway Station. The first train from Hongqiao Railway Station arrives at Xicen Station at 6:45am, and the last train arrives at 23:46pm.

During the morning peak hours, the interval of each train is six minutes on average, and eight minutes on average during evening peak hours. The Xicen Station has two entrances and exits at present. A massive project to improve people's living and working environment in Qingpu is underway as well. Facilities with potential safety hazards and illegal architecture are being screened and dismantled in Huaxin Town to create a tidy and comfortable living and working environment for people. Old smoke and flue pipes are being torn down and restaurants with kitchen chimneys leading to air pollution around residential communities have been cracked down on by local authorities.

