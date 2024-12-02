25 titles win big at 2024 The Beauty of Books in China Awards

These standout works, selected from 21 publishing houses across eight provinces and cities, exemplify the finest in Chinese book design, blending tradition and innovation to elevate the reading experience.

Twenty-five exquisitely designed books have been named winners of the 2024 The Beauty of Books in China awards, and were unveiled in a ceremony on Monday.

Jonas Voegeli, a judge from Switzerland, was impressed by the range of the selections.

"It's an amazing collection — very diverse in terms of design. There are traditional works, but also highly innovative, modern designs. The mix of styles makes the selection really lively and exciting."

Notably, 15 of the winning books were designed by lesser-known creators who have risen to prominence, demonstrating the immense potential and fresh perspectives in China's book design community.

Among this year's winners, "A Xing" (阿猩) stands out as a unique and meaningful creation. The book is inspired by the vocalizations of Maolizi, a baby orangutan born at Nanjing's Hongshan Zoo.

Audio recordings of her calls and snores at 63 and 68 days old were converted into text using advanced technology, then translated into 200 languages and further refined into poetic form.

Speaking of "A Xing," Voegeli said: "It's really like fragments of languages or like sounds in the forest or whatever popping up."

While structured like a collection of poems, the layout did not follow conventional rules, he said. The placement of the elements on the page was quite freeform, without a clear, consistent pattern.

"I really like this, one of the thousand poems that was translated from the orangutan," said Scott Vander Zee, a judge from the United States. "I'm not actually a huge fan of AI, unless there's a clear of reason and kind of idea. I think it was nice to have this be explained and to see it."

He also highlighted the diversity and thoughtfulness behind this year's selection. What stood out was the attention to detail in every book and the integration of form and content was what made the selection special, he said.