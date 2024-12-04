﻿
News / Metro

Hongqiao Flower Market hosts seasonal festival

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:55 UTC+8, 2024-12-04       0
Set against the bustling backdrop of Shanghai's iconic Hongqiao Flower Market, the Hongqiao Flower Market New Life Festival is a feast for the senses and the spirit.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:55 UTC+8, 2024-12-04       0

Shanghai residents and visitors can embrace the approaching season of joy with the Hongqiao Flower Market New Life Festival, a vibrant celebration happening over two weekends: December 6–8 and December 13–15.

Set against the bustling backdrop of Shanghai's iconic Hongqiao Flower Market, this event is a feast for the senses and the spirit.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a wonderland of floral art, popular plants, and exquisite handicrafts that showcase the best of intangible cultural heritage.

Engaging activities such as Jingdezhen pottery workshops and aromatherapy demonstrations will be offered.

Visitors can also explore unique products from Yunnan Province and earn rewards by sharing event details or collecting stamps onsite.

With its festive atmosphere and heartwarming activities, the New Life Festival is an ideal way to add a touch of beauty and adventure to the holiday season.

If you go:

Date: December 6-8 & December 13-15, 12 noon-8pm

Venue: Hongqiao Flower Market

Address: 718 Hongjing Road

Hongqiao Flower Market hosts seasonal festival
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     