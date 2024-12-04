Hongqiao Flower Market hosts seasonal festival

Shanghai residents and visitors can embrace the approaching season of joy with the Hongqiao Flower Market New Life Festival, a vibrant celebration happening over two weekends: December 6–8 and December 13–15.

Set against the bustling backdrop of Shanghai's iconic Hongqiao Flower Market, this event is a feast for the senses and the spirit.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a wonderland of floral art, popular plants, and exquisite handicrafts that showcase the best of intangible cultural heritage.

Engaging activities such as Jingdezhen pottery workshops and aromatherapy demonstrations will be offered.

Visitors can also explore unique products from Yunnan Province and earn rewards by sharing event details or collecting stamps onsite.

With its festive atmosphere and heartwarming activities, the New Life Festival is an ideal way to add a touch of beauty and adventure to the holiday season.