﻿
News / Metro

Lipstick maker fined for 'sexual implications'

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:08 UTC+8, 2024-12-04       0
Regulators say adverts for a Flortte lipstick was attracting public attention through vulgar means, violating social ethics and harming the physical and mental health of minors.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:08 UTC+8, 2024-12-04       0

A Shanghai-based beauty brand has been fined by the city's market regulators for an advert deemed to have sexual implications.

The names of some color numbers of a lipstick by beauty brand Flortte were found to have certain sexual implications, according to the Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation.

The company displayed a close-up photo of another lip gloss product on the sales page, and due to the angle of the photograph, the final image was said to have caused discomfort among consumers.

Lipstick maker fined for 'sexual implications'

The advertment is accused of carrying sexual implications.

The administration said the products had certain sexual implications in product naming and promotional images, attracting public attention through vulgar means, which violated social ethics and harmed the physical and mental health of minors.

The administration has ordered the company to stop publishing the advertisements and fined it 25,000 yuan (US$3,438).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     