Lipstick maker fined for 'sexual implications'

A Shanghai-based beauty brand has been fined by the city's market regulators for an advert deemed to have sexual implications.

The names of some color numbers of a lipstick by beauty brand Flortte were found to have certain sexual implications, according to the Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation.

The company displayed a close-up photo of another lip gloss product on the sales page, and due to the angle of the photograph, the final image was said to have caused discomfort among consumers.