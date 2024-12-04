Lipstick maker fined for 'sexual implications'
A Shanghai-based beauty brand has been fined by the city's market regulators for an advert deemed to have sexual implications.
The names of some color numbers of a lipstick by beauty brand Flortte were found to have certain sexual implications, according to the Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation.
The company displayed a close-up photo of another lip gloss product on the sales page, and due to the angle of the photograph, the final image was said to have caused discomfort among consumers.
The administration said the products had certain sexual implications in product naming and promotional images, attracting public attention through vulgar means, which violated social ethics and harmed the physical and mental health of minors.
The administration has ordered the company to stop publishing the advertisements and fined it 25,000 yuan (US$3,438).