Bund New Year Concert: Italian Gala hits all the right notes

End 2024 on a high note and welcome 2025 in style with the Bund New Year Concert: Italian Gala, a spectacular musical celebration on December 31.

Conducted by the esteemed Roberto Fiore, the gala features a world-class lineup of international soloists who will take you on a journey through the best of Italian classical music and beyond.

Experience the lush melodies of Vivaldi's "Four Seasons," the dramatic flair of Rossini's "William Tell Overture" and the cinematic beauty of Morricone's "Gabriel's Oboe." Operatic highlights like "Nessun Dorma" promise to tug at your heartstrings.

The December 31 performance culminates in a midnight celebration, making it the perfect way to ring in the new year with elegance and joy.

Don't miss this unforgettable event that blends timeless music with the magic of the season.