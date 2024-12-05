Shanghai emerges as global innovation player as AI patents soar

A surge in generative artificial intelligence (AI) patents is transforming global innovation, with Shanghai emerging as a key player.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), more than 54,000 generative AI-related inventions have been patented globally in the past decade, with over 25 percent filed in 2023 alone.

China, led by cities like Shanghai, contributed the highest number of applications and related scientific publications.

Pan Xi, chairman of the National Intellectual Property Operation (Shanghai) International Service Platform, stated that the platform's estimated valuation for IP pledge financing this year exceeded 10 billion yuan (US$1.38 billion), focusing on the biopharmaceutical, advanced manufacturing and information technology industries.

"Patent applications in the field of artificial intelligence are experiencing explosive growth and are likely to become a major driver of transaction volume in the coming years," he remarked during the 21st Shanghai International Intellectual Property Forum.

This momentum reflects a broader trend in Shanghai's intellectual property (IP) development.

Over the past decade, the city has seen a fivefold increase in valid invention patents, registered trademarks, and PCT applications.

In the first 10 months of this year, Shanghai registered 43,400 invention patent authorizations, a year-on-year rise of over 15 percent. By November, it boasted 56 high-value invention patents per 10,000 residents.

Beyond volume, Shanghai excels in monetizing intellectual property. Last year, its IP pledge financing hit a record 23 billion yuan, a 90 percent increase from 2022, earning national recognition as a "best practice."

This success has been bolstered by advances in AI, with local platforms using AI tools to evaluate patents and drive commercialization in key industries like biopharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing.

Shanghai's growing strength in IP underscores its role as a global innovation hub, leveraging patents and cutting-edge technologies to drive sustainable growth and international competitiveness.