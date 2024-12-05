Shanghai's seasonal splendor: Where to find the best Christmas trees in town

The holiday season has arrived in Shanghai, and we help you find the best spots in town to light up your festive spirit.

The holiday season has arrived in Shanghai, which has its Christmas trees richly decorated and ready to light up everyone's festive spirit. From a Teddy Bear's toy factory to a sparkling candy wonderland tree, these iconic Christmas installations are perfect for photo ops and holiday cheer. Check out the city's best Christmas trees and festive decorations with our guide to the must-visit locations this season.

1. Jing'an Kerry Centre — Teddy Bear's Toy Factory Imagine stepping into a winter wonderland run by adorable animals! This year's theme is a teddy bear donning a cozy brown coat, overseeing a whimsical factory with trains and animals delivering presents. It's the cutest overload in town!

Address: 1515 Nanjing Road W. Must-see: Indoor and outdoor installations Best time: Day & night

2. L'Avenue Mall — The Giant Cat Meet Shanghai's most beloved 7-meter-tall orange cat! Stretching lazily and stealing hearts, this cat tree is surrounded by quirky Christmas exhibits featuring lazy cats and dogs under "heavy" stars. Address: 99 Xianxia Road Must-see: Cat interactions & whimsical displays Best time: Day & night

3. Qiantan Taikoo Li — LV Carousel LV takes festive creativity to the next level with a dreamy carousel inspired by a 1900 Paris World Expo design. Majestic animals such as zebras and giraffes, adorned with LV's monogram, spin under a velvet blue sky.

Address: 1-9, Lane 500, Dongyu Road Must-see: The carousel under evening lights (and it's free!) Best time: Night

4. HKRI Taikoo Hui — Candy Wonderland Tree Sugar rush! This tree spills over with candy canes, gummy bears, and gingerbread men, creating a sweet escape. Giant candy boxes are also scattered around for extra photo ops.

Address: 789 Nanjing Road W. Must-see: Basement candy displays Best time: Day & night

5. Fine Fan — Christmas Window Wonderland Ever wanted to walk into a Christmas snow globe? This upgraded "ballet bear" and "gift-laden snowman" window display will whisk you into a magical winter tale.

Address: 58 Tongren Road Must-see: The glowing window scene Best time: Night

Rionida / Xiaohongshu

6. Mandarin Oriental Pudong — Upcycled Bottle Tree Sustainability meets style! Made from 1,100 recycled glass bottles, this sparkling tree is a nod to eco-friendliness and Christmas spirit.

Address: 111 Pudong Road S. Must-see: The lobby installations Best time: Day & night

7. Waldorf Astoria — Classic Elegance Tree This stunning setup includes a grand tree adorned with classic decorations, reindeer statues, and a gift-laden cart under a gorgeous glass dome. It's like stepping into a royal Christmas fantasy.

Address: 88 Sichuan Road M. Must-see: The lobby under the glass ceiling Best time: Day & night

8. Grand Gateway 66 — Starry Pink Dream Tree A tree that seems straight out of Sailor Moon! Blush pinks, blues, and twinkling stars create a whimsical display perfect for a romantic winter night.

Address: 1 Hongqiao Road Must-see: The outdoor light display Best time: Night

Nick / Xiaohongshu

9. GREEN&SAFE — Silver Christmas Wonderland This dining spot transforms into a silver holiday dream, complete with a shiny tree surrounded by snow-like decor. The atmosphere is so cozy, and you might not want to leave!

Address: 1F, Lane 181, Taicang Road, Xintiandi North Lane Must-see: The shimmering tree in the dining hall Best time: Day & night

10. The Peninsula Hotel — Chanel's Luxe Tree Chanel adds a touch of Parisian sophistication with an elegant black-and-gold Christmas tree adorned with oversized bows and signature details. This tree screams "luxury!"

Address: 32 Zhongshan Road E1 Must-see: Main lobby and hidden Chanel trees Best time: Day & night

11. Xintiandi COVA — Icy Blue Tree Channel your inner Elsa with this frosty blue-and-silver masterpiece that sparkles like the Aurora Borealis. Perfect for cozying up with a cup of hot cocoa.

Address: 1-C, 17, Lane 181, Taicang Road Must-see: Storefront views at night Best time: Night

Taojianghu / Xiaohongshu

12. The Harrods Tea Rooms — Red & Gold Extravaganza A modern spin on festive glam! With red and gold accents, this luxe display includes a giant bow-draped tree and a magical holiday vibe that screams photo op.

Address: 420 Weihai Road Must-see: Entrance and Harrods tea sets Best time: Day & night

JacobWithU / Xiaohongshu