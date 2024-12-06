Children's hospital seeking musical volunteers
After a donation of three electric pianos and five electric organs, the Children's Hospital of Fudan University is seeking volunteers to play for patients and their families.
The musicians, foreigners included, can be either amateur or professional. They should have a passion for music and singing, and the time and energy to offer comfort to sick children and their parents.
Hospital officials said it welcomes people from home and abroad to take part as part of "Xiaobu Family" charity program which offers free accommodation to poor families from other provinces whose children are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Pianist Kong Xiangdong, a regular volunteer at the hospital, signed up to become the first music volunteer. He has been working with the hospital to collect donations for sick children and participates in charity events.
Music therapy can help children and their families by reducing their worries and bringing them happiness, said the hospital, which has introduced two professionals majored in music therapy from US-based Temple University.
"With high-quality music and art treatment, we want to offer early and comprehensive mental support to children. Our music therapists have offered 452 services in the first half of this year, covering chronic pain, mental disorder, physical disability, eating disorders, newborn babies and neurological rehabilitation," said Dr Wang Yi, president of the hospital. "The donation of this batch of instruments can boost our service and help more children and families."
Hospital officials said volunteers will receive training on children's psychological health and social work skills. They will serve the "Xiaobu Family" program at first before the service is expanded to patients' bedsides on occasions such as birthday parties and other events.
"We will also discuss performance programs, proper musical works and service frequencies with volunteers. It is the first time that we recruit music volunteers, so we also welcome their comments and suggestions to make the service better," said Liu Yumei, an official with the hospital's social work department.
If you want to volunteer:
Service time: 8am-11am, 1:30pm-5pm
Date: uncertain
Location: Xiaobu Family, the Children's Hospital of Fudan University
Contacts for consultation and application: 64931933, 18918731179
Requirement: professionals or amateurs with a passion for music