Children's hospital seeking musical volunteers

After a donation of three electric pianos and five electric organs, the Children's Hospital of Fudan University is seeking volunteers to play for patients and their families.

The musicians, foreigners included, can be either amateur or professional. They should have a passion for music and singing, and the time and energy to offer comfort to sick children and their parents.

Hospital officials said it welcomes people from home and abroad to take part as part of "Xiaobu Family" charity program which offers free accommodation to poor families from other provinces whose children are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Pianist Kong Xiangdong, a regular volunteer at the hospital, signed up to become the first music volunteer. He has been working with the hospital to collect donations for sick children and participates in charity events.