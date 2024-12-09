City launches youth night school plan for 2025

Over 300 courses will be on offer next year to include not only professional skill development classes, but also cultural courses that proved popular with participants this year.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A Shanghai youth night school development plan was released on Sunday, offering a variety of career development and other courses for the city's young generation, including expats. Next year, over 300 courses will be provided across the city, according to the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China. They will include not only professional skill development courses for young people such as AI career accelerators and vlog editing, but also cultural courses such as intangible cultural heritage handicrafts, Shanghai dialect, and vinyl appreciation. All these topped out in the "Top 10 Favorite Night School Courses" of 2024, which were released on Sunday.

Ti Gong

The others on the list included weight control and management and musical theater performance. These courses will be offered in communities as well as in industrial parks and bookstores, with the design of the courses not only meeting the needs of young people seeking to improve their competitiveness in the workplace but also satisfying their desire to develop new skills and cultivate new hobbies, providing them with a variety of learning and growth opportunities, according to the league. Details of applications will be released on the league's and relevant subdistricts' WeChat accounts.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shen Wei, a white collar worker in the city, was an impressive host on Sunday at Shanghai Great World. Her steady and confident demeanor was like that of a professional. However, two months ago, Shen was just an amateur in the field. The art consulting company employee was an outstanding student at night school. In two months of a "Hosting Performance" course, Shen continuously improved her skills in various aspects such as stage performance, language organization, emotional expression, and public speaking, with her excellent performance allowing her to take the stage at the event to launch the plan.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

From the initial nervousness and timidity to her current grace and poise, in addition to hosting skills, for Shen, an improvement in self-confidence was the greatest gain from her night school studies. "The youth night school gave me the opportunity to systematically learn hosting skills and also created a stage for me to realize my dream from my student days. At the same time, these skills have also been helpful in my daily work, such as when making project presentations, I can better explain the content to clients." Shen said the youth night school had created a platform for young people to sit down and learn together. "After entering society, it is difficult for us to have the opportunity to engage in a knowledge acquisition environment at a fixed frequency and with full commitment. The youth night school allows us to break away from the original lifestyle and explore another interesting way of life."

Ti Gong

"We bring AI technology knowledge and practical skills to young people here, allowing them to express their imagination and creativity more freely and diversely, and to personally experience the charm and infinite possibilities of AI technology," said Zhu Shilong, whose "AI Innovation Creation Class" was fully booked within three hours of its launch. In the class, through lively explanations and case analysis, complex AI technology gradually becomes easy to understand. The class "When the West Meets the East – Vinyl Culture Fusion Appreciation" was also popular.

Ti Gong