News / Metro

Local doctor named in Nature's 10 for shaping science in 2024

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:49 UTC+8, 2024-12-10       0
A Shanghai Changzheng Hospital doctor behind a world-first treatment for autoimmune disease has been announced as part of Nature's 10, a list of people who shaped science in 2024.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:49 UTC+8, 2024-12-10       0

A doctor at Shanghai's Changzheng Hospital, who is behind a world-first treatment for autoimmune disease, has been announced as part of Nature's 10, a list of people who shaped science in 2024.

Dr Xu Huji led his team to adopt a novel CAR-T cell immunotherapy by using genetically engineered, healthy-donor-derived cells to treat patients with serious autoimmune diseases.

Different from the common processing of most CAR-T therapy, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, which is specifically developed for each individual by reprogramming the patient's own immune cells to target their diseases, mainly cancer, Xu's team used T cells from healthy donors and through batch processing.

So the cost is much lower and the processing is also smooth as donors have healthy immune cells.

Local doctor named in Nature's 10 for shaping science in 2024

The clinical trial conducted by Xu's team on the first batch of three patients, one with refractory immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy and two with systemic sclerosis, all reported very positive results after being infused with the cells.

The research was published by world-leading journal Cell in July, drawing international attention.

Over 8 percent of the world's population suffers autoimmune diseases, which result in high disability, influence life quality, and impose severe financial burdens. It is the third-highest killer globally, following cerebro-cardiovascular disease and cancer. Among the patients, 30 percent suffer from refractory conditions, facing poor treatment effects, and a high risk of relapse.

Since the success of the first batch of patients, Xu's team has provided similar treatments to another two dozen individuals with autoimmune diseases. He hopes that such treatments will become available to people even with mild forms of those diseases.

"We have a plan," Xu says. "We really want this to be widely used," Nature added.

Xu and Li Chunlai, who is behind China's Chang'e-6 space mission, are the only two Chinese honored on the list.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     