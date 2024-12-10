Local doctor named in Nature's 10 for shaping science in 2024

A doctor at Shanghai's Changzheng Hospital, who is behind a world-first treatment for autoimmune disease, has been announced as part of Nature's 10, a list of people who shaped science in 2024.

Dr Xu Huji led his team to adopt a novel CAR-T cell immunotherapy by using genetically engineered, healthy-donor-derived cells to treat patients with serious autoimmune diseases.

Different from the common processing of most CAR-T therapy, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, which is specifically developed for each individual by reprogramming the patient's own immune cells to target their diseases, mainly cancer, Xu's team used T cells from healthy donors and through batch processing.

So the cost is much lower and the processing is also smooth as donors have healthy immune cells.