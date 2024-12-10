Brain-computer interface technology helps paralyzed man recover

After just one month of treatment, a 38-year-old man with a spinal cord injury can now hold a cup and drink water on his own, thanks to brain-computer interface technology.

It represents a significant advancement in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, with Shanghai planning a large-scale clinical experiment and industrial use.

The Shanghai Science and Technology Commission said that three patients in the country have used the pioneering Neural Electronic Opportunity (NEO) gadget, with Dong, the 38-year-old patient, being the first in Shanghai. Huashan Hospital implanted the device in him a month ago.

NEO, a semi-invasive BCI developed in China, was created by Shanghai-based Neuracle Technology Co and Tsinghua University's biomedical engineering team, directed by professor Hong Bo.

After a car accident four years ago, Dong lost his mobility and hand function.

The procedure involved implanting a coin-sized device in his skull to gather neural data from sensory and motor brain areas. The surgeon placed an external magnetic coil beneath the scalp to facilitate power and signal transfer.