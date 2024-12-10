Zhuang Mudi, Shanghai's deputy secretary-general, says the new building on the old Jiangnan Shipyard site will be a world-class attraction showcasing the city's industrial roots.

Ti Gong

An industrial museum is to be built on a key site beside the Huangpu River to showcase the city's industrial roots. Construction has begun on the former site of the Jiangnan Shipyard and is scheduled to take 30 months. It will be a world-class national industrial museum, said Zhuang Mudi, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai government, during the three-day 2024 Shanghai ICOFOM-ASPAC Symposium which opened at Fudan University on Monday. Established in 1865, the Jiangnan General Manufacturing Bureau was one of China's earliest modern factories. It later became the Jiangnan Shipyard and relocated from the Huangpu River waterfront to Changxing Island in 2008 to accommodate its growth.

Ti Gong

As the cradle of modern industry in China and a new highland of advanced manufacturing, Shanghai has witnessed many milestones in the country's industrial evolution, including the first domestically developed light bulb, the first fine watch, the first 10,000-ton hydraulic press, and China's first domestically built large cruise ship – Adora Magic City. The museum project will interpret the industrial wave with an scroll-like continuous wave-like roof, create a first-launch and first-show, fashion consumer experience space with the "Gate of Industry," and the "riverside grand step" space will serve as an important transition between the building and the riverside waterfront. The Translation Museum and Shipbuilding Museum will continue the memory of the Jiangnan old site and the texture of the World Expo area.

Ti Gong

The museum will incorporate cultural and lifestyle functions and a floating stage will be part of it. It will accommodate an audience of 300 people and Kunqu, Peking, and Huju operas will be held, Zhuang said. Performances on the history and future of Shanghai's industrial development will also be staged. Exhibits will include an elevator appearing in "Blossoms Shanghai," a 30-episode TV series about the life and business atmosphere of Shanghai in the 1990s. In the TV series, protagonist A Bao takes the elevator frequently. A micro production line of Shanghai's time-honored candy brand White Rabbit will be replicated at the museum as well. In 1972, during then US President Richard Nixon's visit to China, Premier Zhou Enlai hosted a banquet in Shanghai and gave the US delegation the Shanghai specialty, White Rabbit cream candy, as a gift.