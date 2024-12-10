Shanghai hosts 2024 Counter-Strike Major on its Asia debut

The event, ending on Sunday, has 24 elite teams from Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region vying for the title of world's best CS team and a share of US$1.25 million.

The city is hosting the world's top-level Counter-Strike competitions, organized by Shenzhen-listed Perfect World. The event, from November 30 to December 15, will see 24 elite teams from Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region in Shanghai to vie for the title of the world's best CS team and a share of the US$1.25 million prize pool. It fits well with the city's strategy to establish itself as a global eSports hub, develop the gaming industry and boost culture and tourism revenue.

CS Major comes to Shanghai This is the first time the CS Major has made its way to Asia and China, making it a historic occasion for eSports enthusiasts worldwide. The event was expected to draw 56 teams and nearly 10,000 international fans to Shanghai, with 700 foreign professional players from 54 countries and regions, setting a new record for the scale and international reach of the CS Major. The final will be held at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in the Pudong New Area on Sunday.



Ticket information On-site ticket sales will cover the four-day Final State between Thursday and Sunday. About 8,800 tickets will be sold on overseas platforms.

Tickets for the semifinal and final matches are between 299 yuan and 3,188 yuan (US$42-443). Visa and Mastercard credit cards are accepted. An online broadcast is available in languages including Chinese, English, Polish, Swedish, Romanian, Russian, Turkish, French, Danish, Ukrainian, Hungarian, Brazilian, Vietnamese, Spanish, and more, catering to a global audience expected to exceed 600 million viewers.

More than just a sports event The CS Major's debut in Asia is not just a sporting event, but also a cultural extravaganza.

In a unique integration of eSports and traditional Chinese culture, the event will unveil Chinese folk song performances on CS sites. From Wednesday, before the semifinals, the audience will be treated to a fusion performance of CS music with traditional music, including Qin-style (Qinqiang) and Zhuang ethnic group folk songs. A Shanghai-style jazz band will perform classic tunes onsite. Zhou Guanyu, China's first F1 driver, will join the fray alongside eSports players. The event is also a catalyst for cultural and commercial activities across Shanghai. The city is holding a batch of related events, including a CS city parade at Wujiaochang, a themed post office on Wukang Road, and CS-themed buses running citywide.

