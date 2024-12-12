International awards recognize excellence in art criticism

The 10th International Awards for Art Criticism (IAAC) recently announced its winners at the Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum.

Organized by Fudan University's School of Philosophy, Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum, the Royal College of Art, Edinburgh College of Art, and the International Association of Art Critics, this year's IAAC received 344 submissions in Chinese and English. Participants hailed from 41 countries and regions, including China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany.

Candidates were required to submit a 1,500-word or 2,500-character critique of any contemporary art exhibition.

Xi Yuan, the first prize winner, was awarded 80,000 yuan (US$11,013) pre-tax and a visit to Shanghai or London.

The joint second prize winners – Dylan Huw, Wang Ruxuan, and Louis Shankar – each received 30,000 yuan pre-tax.

Additionally, 18 entries will be selected and translated for a bilingual publication to be released by IAAC in 2025.

The IAAC seeks to foster outstanding critical writing in Chinese and English, offering a global platform for these works to reach wider audiences through social media and its annual bilingual publications.