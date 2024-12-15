﻿
News / Metro

Major Asia debut! Shanghai hosts epic Counter-Strike showdown

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:16 UTC+8, 2024-12-15       0
The Shanghai Major was more than just a gaming tournament; it was a carnival for fans, offering a variety of entertainment options at a throbbing Oriental Sports Center in Pudong.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:16 UTC+8, 2024-12-15       0
Major Asia debut! Shanghai hosts epic Counter-Strike showdown
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The Shanghai Oriental Sports Center was filled with smartphone flashes, loud applause and screaming, shouting eSports fans on Sunday night.

It's an exciting virtual world of rifles, knives and bombs on Sunday night at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, filled as it was with smartphone flashes, loud applause and screaming and shouting.

The stadium, in the Pudong New Area, was ablaze with excitement as over 10,000 gaming fans gathered to witness the grand finale of the 2024 Shanghai Counter-Strike Major. This historic event marked the first time a top-tier Counter-Strike competition had been held in Asia.

Major Asia debut! Shanghai hosts epic Counter-Strike showdown
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Team Spirit celebrated its championship in CS Major Shanghai 2024.

A global gaming spectacle

Team Spirit and Team FaZe clashed in a thrilling battle for the championship title. The intense competition captivated the audience, who cheered, applauded, and flashed their smartphones in unison.

Team Spirit, an international esports organization based in Belgrade, won the champonship in a 2:1 against team FaZe. Team Spirit's 17-year-old donk became the youngest player to win Major champonship in the history.

"It's an amazing atmosphere (in Shanghai). It's amazing crowd and I am excited to play Major in Asia," donk said after his team wining the championship on Sunday night.

Organized by Shenzhen-listed Perfect World, the Shanghai Major brought together 24 elite teams from around the world to compete for the US$1.25-million prize pool. The event, which began on November 30, aligns perfectly with Shanghai's vision to become a global eSports hub and stimulate cultural and tourism growth.

Major Asia debut! Shanghai hosts epic Counter-Strike showdown
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Team Spirit's 17-year-old donk (left) becomes the youngest player to win Major champonship in the history.

Major Asia debut! Shanghai hosts epic Counter-Strike showdown
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The CS Major Shanghai event was held at the stadium in the Pudong New Area.

Beyond just a game

The Shanghai Major was more than just a gaming tournament. It was a carnival for fans, offering a variety of entertainment options. In addition to the world-class Counter-Strike duels, fans had the opportunity to watch all-star matches featuring Chinese gaming legends like Summer and ChildKing, as well as Zhou Guanyu, China's first Formula One racer.

Cultural performances, including traditional Chinese music and jazz, added a unique touch to the event. Limited-edition gaming merchandise and souvenirs were also available, drawing long queues of eager fans.

Major Asia debut! Shanghai hosts epic Counter-Strike showdown
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Players in action during CS Major.

During the opening ceremony of Sunday's final, the stadium was illuminated by a sea of smartphone lights, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Fans embraced, kissed, and waved team T-shirts, transforming the venue into a vibrant eSports celebration.

"It was truly worth it," said Xiao Zhou, a fan who traveled from south China's Guangzhou to attend the final. "The game, the friends, and the atmosphere were incredible."

The Shanghai Major's impact extended beyond the stadium. The city hosted a series of related events, including a CS city parade, a themed post office, and CS-themed buses, further invigorating the local culture and economy.

Major Asia debut! Shanghai hosts epic Counter-Strike showdown
Ti Gong

Shanghai Old Jazz Brand gave a performance on-site.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Oriental Sports Center
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     