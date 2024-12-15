Major Asia debut! Shanghai hosts epic Counter-Strike showdown

The Shanghai Major was more than just a gaming tournament; it was a carnival for fans, offering a variety of entertainment options at a throbbing Oriental Sports Center in Pudong.

It's an exciting virtual world of rifles, knives and bombs on Sunday night at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, filled as it was with smartphone flashes, loud applause and screaming and shouting.

The stadium, in the Pudong New Area, was ablaze with excitement as over 10,000 gaming fans gathered to witness the grand finale of the 2024 Shanghai Counter-Strike Major. This historic event marked the first time a top-tier Counter-Strike competition had been held in Asia.

A global gaming spectacle Team Spirit and Team FaZe clashed in a thrilling battle for the championship title. The intense competition captivated the audience, who cheered, applauded, and flashed their smartphones in unison.

Team Spirit, an international esports organization based in Belgrade, won the champonship in a 2:1 against team FaZe. Team Spirit's 17-year-old donk became the youngest player to win Major champonship in the history. "It's an amazing atmosphere (in Shanghai). It's amazing crowd and I am excited to play Major in Asia," donk said after his team wining the championship on Sunday night. Organized by Shenzhen-listed Perfect World, the Shanghai Major brought together 24 elite teams from around the world to compete for the US$1.25-million prize pool. The event, which began on November 30, aligns perfectly with Shanghai's vision to become a global eSports hub and stimulate cultural and tourism growth.

Beyond just a game The Shanghai Major was more than just a gaming tournament. It was a carnival for fans, offering a variety of entertainment options. In addition to the world-class Counter-Strike duels, fans had the opportunity to watch all-star matches featuring Chinese gaming legends like Summer and ChildKing, as well as Zhou Guanyu, China's first Formula One racer.

Cultural performances, including traditional Chinese music and jazz, added a unique touch to the event. Limited-edition gaming merchandise and souvenirs were also available, drawing long queues of eager fans.

During the opening ceremony of Sunday's final, the stadium was illuminated by a sea of smartphone lights, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Fans embraced, kissed, and waved team T-shirts, transforming the venue into a vibrant eSports celebration. "It was truly worth it," said Xiao Zhou, a fan who traveled from south China's Guangzhou to attend the final. "The game, the friends, and the atmosphere were incredible." The Shanghai Major's impact extended beyond the stadium. The city hosted a series of related events, including a CS city parade, a themed post office, and CS-themed buses, further invigorating the local culture and economy.