Chinese stories spread as AI accelerates translations into more languages

The development of artificial intelligence has accelerated the translation of Chinese works into more languages as it shows at the Shanghai International Online Literature Week.

Ti Gong

Shanghai International Online Literature Week opened on Monday, bringing together online authors from 16 countries. The event highlighted the role of new technologies in increasing the global reach of Chinese online literature.

The development of artificial intelligence has powered translation to boost Chinese works into multiple languages. At the same time more online dramas and films based on Chinese online works are hitting overseas streaming platforms. The three-day event is being held for the third time and is organized by industry regulators and Shanghai-based Yuewen, the country's biggest online literature site backed by Tencent.

Ti Gong

AI plays vital role Huang Binbing, vice director of the Shanghai Publicity Department, noted that Chinese online literature has undergone significant growth over the past 20 years, now developing a robust ecosystem in the digital era. AI has played a pivotal role in accelerating the translation and dissemination of Chinese works. WebNovel, an overseas platform of China Literature, had published 6,000 translated Chinese works by November, of which 2,000 were completed by AI. According to an industry report released at the event, China's online literature industry generated 4.35 billion yuan (US$60.4 million) in revenue in 2023. The industry produced 695,800 online works, attracting a combined 300 million visits. AI has enabled the publication of works in multiple language works, including a significant surge in French, German, Spanish, and Japanese content on WebNovel in 2024. This growth has been fueled by a 5.3 to 30-fold increase in year-on-year volume.

SHINE