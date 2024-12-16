﻿
Shanghai conference highlights concept of permaculture

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
Rosemary Morrow, a pioneer of the practice, gives a keynote speech online before witnessing the launch of the Chinese translation of her "Earth Restorer's Guide to Permaculture."
Ti Gong

The conference saw the launch of the Chinese translation of Rosemary Morrow's book.

The first Chinese Permaculture Conference concluded in Shanghai on Sunday. The two-day conference invited practitioners from all over the country to share their experience, covering topics from building eco-villages to urban implementation of the idea.

Rosemary Morrow, an 80-year-old Australian permaculture pioneer, joined online to give a keynote speech, before witnessing the Chinese translation of her "Earth Restorer's Guide to Permaculture" launched at the conference.

The Chinese publisher is Shanghai Scientific & Technical Publishing Co.

Permaculture, short for "permanent agriculture," integrates land, resources, people and the environment through mutually beneficial synergies. It is a practice that not only restores a natural ecosystem balance but also puts it on a sustainable footing.

The term, first coined in 1978 by Australian researchers Bill Mollison and David Holmgren, is still relatively new to China.

The Chinese edition of the book will add around 10 Chinese practices of permaculture principles, including two in Shanghai.

Participants at the conference visited one such example near the conference venue, The Knowledge and Innovation Community Garden, initiated by Shanghai Clover Nature, co-organizer of the conference.

The group turned a strip of land between two housing complexes in Shanghai's Yangpu District into a 2,000 square-meter vegetable garden for people of all ages to enjoy.

Ti Gong

Wei Min, co-founder of Shanghai Clover Nature, introduces Rosemary Morrow's book at the conference.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
