WeChat launches game-changing payment update

International visitors from Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia can now use their wallet apps in China with no need to download WeChat or wrestle with confusing apps.

Good news, globe-trotters! Weixin Pay, also known as WeChat Pay, has just unleashed a game-changing update that makes paying in China as smooth as sipping a bubble tea. Whether you're snagging some stinky tofu in Hunan or swiping up a floral thermal jacket in a northeastern market, your wallet just got a lot lighter — literally.

Pay Like a Local International visitors from Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia can now use their homegrown wallet apps to pay via Weixin Pay. That's right — no need to download WeChat or wrestle with confusing apps. Just whip out:

Hong Kong SAR: BoC Pay, Octopus, PayMe by HSBC, Tap & Go Thailand: Bangkok Bank Mobile Banking, K PLUS South Korea: NAVER Pay Malaysia: ICBC Mobile Banking (ICBC Pay) Simply link a UnionPay card to your app or activate a digital UnionPay card, and voilà — you're ready to scan Weixin Pay QR codes like a pro.

Not using one of these wallets? Don't sweat it No fancy wallet app? No problem. Just download the WeChat app, link your international bank card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, or JCB), and dive into the Weixin Pay universe. From fine dining to online shopping, you're covered for pretty much everything — except maybe buying a panda.



A peek into the future Weixin Pay isn't stopping here. Plans are underway to expand partnerships with wallets in Macau, Southeast Asia, and the South Pacific. Wherever you go, payment barriers are falling faster than you can finish a plate of Sichuan hotpot (yes, even with the extra chili).

