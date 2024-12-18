News / Metro

WeChat launches game-changing payment update

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-12-18       0
International visitors from Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia can now use their wallet apps in China with no need to download WeChat or wrestle with confusing apps.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-12-18       0

Good news, globe-trotters! Weixin Pay, also known as WeChat Pay, has just unleashed a game-changing update that makes paying in China as smooth as sipping a bubble tea.

Whether you're snagging some stinky tofu in Hunan or swiping up a floral thermal jacket in a northeastern market, your wallet just got a lot lighter — literally.

Pay Like a Local

International visitors from Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia can now use their homegrown wallet apps to pay via Weixin Pay. That's right — no need to download WeChat or wrestle with confusing apps.

Just whip out:

Hong Kong SAR: BoC Pay, Octopus, PayMe by HSBC, Tap & Go

Thailand: Bangkok Bank Mobile Banking, K PLUS

South Korea: NAVER Pay

Malaysia: ICBC Mobile Banking (ICBC Pay)

Simply link a UnionPay card to your app or activate a digital UnionPay card, and voilà — you're ready to scan Weixin Pay QR codes like a pro.

WeChat launches game-changing payment update

Not using one of these wallets? Don't sweat it

No fancy wallet app? No problem. Just download the WeChat app, link your international bank card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, or JCB), and dive into the Weixin Pay universe. From fine dining to online shopping, you're covered for pretty much everything — except maybe buying a panda.

A peek into the future

Weixin Pay isn't stopping here. Plans are underway to expand partnerships with wallets in Macau, Southeast Asia, and the South Pacific. Wherever you go, payment barriers are falling faster than you can finish a plate of Sichuan hotpot (yes, even with the extra chili).

Why wait? Start spending now

So, what are you waiting for? Whether you're eyeing a lotus candle or a designer dumpling plate, Weixin Pay is your ticket to a stress-free, cashless adventure in China.

Check out the handy tutorial pics to get started — because mastering Weixin Pay is almost as easy as scanning that first QR code!

And don't forget to share the good news with your friends; they'll thank you when they're not fumbling for cash at a noodle stall.

WeChat launches game-changing payment update
WeChat launches game-changing payment update
WeChat launches game-changing payment update
WeChat launches game-changing payment update
WeChat launches game-changing payment update
WeChat launches game-changing payment update
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Mastercard
Visa
UnionPay
ICBC
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     