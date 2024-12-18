Earlier and better health care helps local cancer patients live longer

Significant results have been achieved in cancer prevention and control in Shanghai due to the promotion of early screening and intervention as well as improved medical capabilities. About 60 percent of cancer patients survive for more than five years, which is defined as a clinical recovery.

The rate is 14 percent points higher than 10 years ago and 15 percent points higher than the national average to rank one of the best in the country, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Wednesday.

About 40 percent of cancer cases are detected in the early stage, which is the key for treatment, survival and life quality.

Altogether 85,000 newly diagnosed cancer cases are reported among the city's registered population annually, or nearly six cases per 1,000 people. About 38,600 people die of cancer each year, the second biggest killer after cardio cerebrovascular disease.

In the past 20 years, the incidence of cancer has increased 77 percent in Shanghai, while mortality increased 21 percent. Removing the aging factor, new cases are rising at a slower pace while the mortality rate has declined.

Lung, colorectal, thyroid, breast, stomach, prostate, pancreas, liver, brain and central nervous system, and bladder cancers are the most common. Lung, colorectal and stomach cancers kill the most people.