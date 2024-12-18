﻿
News / Metro

Earlier and better health care helps local cancer patients live longer

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:08 UTC+8, 2024-12-18       0
The Shanghai Health Commission says the city's five-year cancer survival rate ranks one of the best in the country as about 40 percent of diagnoses are made during the early stage.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:08 UTC+8, 2024-12-18       0

Significant results have been achieved in cancer prevention and control in Shanghai due to the promotion of early screening and intervention as well as improved medical capabilities. About 60 percent of cancer patients survive for more than five years, which is defined as a clinical recovery.

The rate is 14 percent points higher than 10 years ago and 15 percent points higher than the national average to rank one of the best in the country, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Wednesday.

About 40 percent of cancer cases are detected in the early stage, which is the key for treatment, survival and life quality.

Altogether 85,000 newly diagnosed cancer cases are reported among the city's registered population annually, or nearly six cases per 1,000 people. About 38,600 people die of cancer each year, the second biggest killer after cardio cerebrovascular disease.

In the past 20 years, the incidence of cancer has increased 77 percent in Shanghai, while mortality increased 21 percent. Removing the aging factor, new cases are rising at a slower pace while the mortality rate has declined.

Lung, colorectal, thyroid, breast, stomach, prostate, pancreas, liver, brain and central nervous system, and bladder cancers are the most common. Lung, colorectal and stomach cancers kill the most people.

Earlier and better health care helps local cancer patients live longer
Ti Gong

Wen Daxiang, director of Shanghai Health Commission, talks about cancer prevention and control on Wednesday, when the latest version of pamphlet on cancer knowledge is released.

"Patients' rising survival contributes to the reduced mortality. Early screening, proper diagnosis and individualized and precise treatment are the main reasons," said Wen Daxiang, director of Shanghai Health Commission, which released the latest version of public educational pamphlets on cancer knowledge among the residents. The commission has distributed educational materials and tools among the public for 17 years.

"According to the World Health Organization, about one third of cancers can be prevented through measures like proper lifestyle and preventative treatment; one third can be cured through early detection and timely treatment, and one third can help prolong survival, reduce symptoms and improve life quality," he said.

Earlier and better health care helps local cancer patients live longer
Ti Gong

Dr Shao Zhimin from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center talks to a breast cancer patient.

Innovative therapy

Local medical experts have been dedicated in innovative therapy research and application to further enhance treatment outcomes and prolong patients' life.

Experts from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center announced that they have good treatment outcome for the most deadly type of breast cancer through a self-developed precise therapy that uses a combined chemotherapy with a domestically-developed new drug on immunotherapy to raise the patients' cancer-free rate by 12.1 percent.

The research, which included 441 patients of the most deadly type in 40 domestic medical centers, reported 56.8 percent of patients can achieve an overall remission, which means cancer free, by using the innovative therapy, while only 44.7 percent of those with traditional chemotherapy can receive the same effects.

"The result offers solid support to our innovative plan, which is recognized by the world' medical community," said Dr Shao Zhimin, director of Shanghai Cancer Center's breast surgery department and a leading scientist in the research, which was published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

It is the top journal's first published article on an innovative therapy research based on Chinese breast cancer patients in its 141-year history.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in women, while triple-negative breast cancer is the most complex and deadly form, with a much higher chance of relapsing and metastasis.

Such breast cancer does not express the genes for HER2, progesterone receptors, or estrogen receptors. Therefore, chemotherapy is the only treatment option, and the long-term treatment outcome is poor.

Triple-negative breast cancer affects between 15 and 20 percent of patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     