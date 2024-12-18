Earlier and better health care helps local cancer patients live longer
Significant results have been achieved in cancer prevention and control in Shanghai due to the promotion of early screening and intervention as well as improved medical capabilities. About 60 percent of cancer patients survive for more than five years, which is defined as a clinical recovery.
The rate is 14 percent points higher than 10 years ago and 15 percent points higher than the national average to rank one of the best in the country, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Wednesday.
About 40 percent of cancer cases are detected in the early stage, which is the key for treatment, survival and life quality.
Altogether 85,000 newly diagnosed cancer cases are reported among the city's registered population annually, or nearly six cases per 1,000 people. About 38,600 people die of cancer each year, the second biggest killer after cardio cerebrovascular disease.
In the past 20 years, the incidence of cancer has increased 77 percent in Shanghai, while mortality increased 21 percent. Removing the aging factor, new cases are rising at a slower pace while the mortality rate has declined.
Lung, colorectal, thyroid, breast, stomach, prostate, pancreas, liver, brain and central nervous system, and bladder cancers are the most common. Lung, colorectal and stomach cancers kill the most people.
"Patients' rising survival contributes to the reduced mortality. Early screening, proper diagnosis and individualized and precise treatment are the main reasons," said Wen Daxiang, director of Shanghai Health Commission, which released the latest version of public educational pamphlets on cancer knowledge among the residents. The commission has distributed educational materials and tools among the public for 17 years.
"According to the World Health Organization, about one third of cancers can be prevented through measures like proper lifestyle and preventative treatment; one third can be cured through early detection and timely treatment, and one third can help prolong survival, reduce symptoms and improve life quality," he said.
Innovative therapy
Local medical experts have been dedicated in innovative therapy research and application to further enhance treatment outcomes and prolong patients' life.
Experts from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center announced that they have good treatment outcome for the most deadly type of breast cancer through a self-developed precise therapy that uses a combined chemotherapy with a domestically-developed new drug on immunotherapy to raise the patients' cancer-free rate by 12.1 percent.
The research, which included 441 patients of the most deadly type in 40 domestic medical centers, reported 56.8 percent of patients can achieve an overall remission, which means cancer free, by using the innovative therapy, while only 44.7 percent of those with traditional chemotherapy can receive the same effects.
"The result offers solid support to our innovative plan, which is recognized by the world' medical community," said Dr Shao Zhimin, director of Shanghai Cancer Center's breast surgery department and a leading scientist in the research, which was published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.
It is the top journal's first published article on an innovative therapy research based on Chinese breast cancer patients in its 141-year history.
Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in women, while triple-negative breast cancer is the most complex and deadly form, with a much higher chance of relapsing and metastasis.
Such breast cancer does not express the genes for HER2, progesterone receptors, or estrogen receptors. Therefore, chemotherapy is the only treatment option, and the long-term treatment outcome is poor.
Triple-negative breast cancer affects between 15 and 20 percent of patients.