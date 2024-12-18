Here's how you can make life better for city's stray cats and dogs

Are you ready to make a difference for stray animals?

On December 22, Shanghai Pet Adoption Day invites you to join their mission as a volunteer at the 77th Adoption Event at Shanghai Plaza.

This is a unique opportunity to connect with other animal lovers, contribute to the welfare of stray cats and dogs, and learn more about rescue and adoption efforts.

Volunteers will assist with various tasks during the event, ensuring everything runs smoothly while supporting furry friends in finding their forever homes.

If you love animals, aren't afraid to get hands-on, and are willing to commit your time and effort, this is your chance to make a meaningful impact. Sign-in starts at 12pm, and the event runs from 1pm to 6pm. Together, you can create a brighter future for stray animals — one paw at a time.

If you're interested, please scan the QR code below to sign up.

Even if you're not volunteering, you're welcome to join the event and explore the activities on December 21 and 22, meet the adorable pets and learn more about how you can support adoption efforts.